High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2023

Girls Soccer

District playoff tournament: semifinals

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

The Hawks fell to the top-seeded Stormrays in the semifinals of the double-elimination district tournament. The loss knocks fourth-seeded Mountlake Terrace into the consolation bracket where they will next play an elimination game against third-seeded Ferndale at 7 p.m. Thursday at Shoreline Stadium. The winner of that match advances to the state tournament.

Shorewood clinched a berth in the state tournament with the win and advanced to the district championship match against Shorecrest that is scheduled to be played on Saturday November 4; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Record: Shorewood 17-1-0; Mountlake Terrace 11-5-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ferndale; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Shoreline Stadium (loser out/winner to state)

District consolation bracket

Ferndale defeated Meadowdale 6-1

No details reported

The Mavericks’ season came to an end with the loss to the Golden Eagles in the district tournament. Meadowdale finished the season with an overall record of 8-9-2.

Records: Ferndale 14-2-2; Meadowdale 8-9-2

Volleyball

Regular season final matches — Monday, Oct. 30

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 3-1

21-25, 25-7, 25-19, 25-18

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 15-0, 17-0; Snohomish 7-8, 7-9

Lynnwood next match: District quarterfinals against Oak Harbor/Ferndale winner; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-12, 4-13; Cascade 1-14, 2-15

Mountlake Terrace season is over

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-8, 9-8; Shorecrest 11-4, 14-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match; District play-in game (loser out) vs Ferndale; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at Ferndale High School

3A district volleyball tournament (top 4 teams advance to state)

opening round play in matches (winners advance to district quarterfinals/loser out)

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2

#12 seed Marysville Pilchuck at #5 seed Monroe

#11 seed Edmonds-Woodway at #6 seed Ferndale

#10 seed Snohomish at #7 seed Arlington

#9 seed Oak Harbor at #8 seed Stanwood

District quarterfinal matchups (double elimination tournament)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

winner of Oak Harbor/Stanwood at #1 seed Lynnwood

winner of Snohomish/Arlington at #2 seed Shorewood

winner of Edmonds-Woodway/Ferndale at # 3 seed Meadowdale

winner of Marysville Pilchuck/Monroe at #4 seed Shorecrest

— Compiled by Steve Willits