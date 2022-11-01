High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2022

Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
The Meadowdale Mavericks (13-2 league, 14-3 overall) concluded their regular season schedule with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (1-14, 1-14). The Mavericks’ next match will be at home in the opening round of the District playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Their opponent has yet to be determined as they await the conclusion of the Wesco volleyball season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Meadowdale individual stats:
Tanna Kollen: 17 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces
Steph Grimes: 22 digs
Aubrey Congdon: 14 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-1
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks (4-11 league, 6-11 overall) closed out the regular season with a 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25 home victory against the Cascade Bruins (1-14, 2-15). The Hawks will now wait to find out if they have qualified for the upcoming 12-team District playoff tournament. Tournament participants are determined by a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and the Hawks are currently ranked 12th heading into the final day of the Wesco regular season.
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Haley Trinh: 4 aces, 21 digs, 3 kills
Jessie Tong: 5 kills, 7 digs
Maya Faulkner: 5 kills, 9 digs
Sarah Maricutu: 3 aces, 17 digs, 13 assists, 3 kills
Cascade individual stats:
Suleyka Uriostegui: 25 assist, 3 aces
Annalynn Loeak: 13 digs, 4 aces
Jessical Finicle: 14 kills, 5 aces
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.