High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2022

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 3-0

The Meadowdale Mavericks (13-2 league, 14-3 overall) concluded their regular season schedule with a 25-15, 27-25, 25-18 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves (1-14, 1-14). The Mavericks’ next match will be at home in the opening round of the District playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Their opponent has yet to be determined as they await the conclusion of the Wesco volleyball season on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Meadowdale individual stats:

Tanna Kollen: 17 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces

Steph Grimes: 22 digs

Aubrey Congdon: 14 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-1

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks (4-11 league, 6-11 overall) closed out the regular season with a 25-16, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25 home victory against the Cascade Bruins (1-14, 2-15). The Hawks will now wait to find out if they have qualified for the upcoming 12-team District playoff tournament. Tournament participants are determined by a Rating Percentage Index (RPI) and the Hawks are currently ranked 12th heading into the final day of the Wesco regular season.

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Haley Trinh: 4 aces, 21 digs, 3 kills

Jessie Tong: 5 kills, 7 digs

Maya Faulkner: 5 kills, 9 digs

Sarah Maricutu: 3 aces, 17 digs, 13 assists, 3 kills

Cascade individual stats:

Suleyka Uriostegui: 25 assist, 3 aces

Annalynn Loeak: 13 digs, 4 aces

Jessical Finicle: 14 kills, 5 aces

— Compiled by Steve Willits