High school sports roundup for Oct. 30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Girls Soccer
3A District One Tournament Play-In Games (winners advance to District Tournament, losing teams are eliminated)
Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 3-1
The eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks advanced to the District tournament with a 3-1 win over the Mount Vernon Bulldogs at Edmonds Stadium in a loser-out/winner-to-Districts play-in game. No other details were reported from the game. Mount Vernon’s season ends with an overall record of 7-6-4 while Meadowdale improved to 9-6-2.
The Mavericks will next play in the opening round of the double-elimination District tournament against top-seeded Snohomish on Saturday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m. at Snohomish High School. Four of the eight teams remaining will advance to the upcoming state tournament.
Records: Meadowdale 9-6-2; Mount Vernon 7-6-4
Meadowdale’s next game: at Snohomish; Saturday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Shorewood freshman Siena Lorentz scored the game’s lone goal at the 25-minute mark and goalkeeper Mady Finseth posted a shutout as the sixth-seeded Shorewood Stormrays advanced to the District tournament with a 1-0 victory over Mountlake Terrace.
Shorewood will next play third-seeded Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m. at Monroe High School in the opening round of the double-elimination, eight-team District tournament. Mountlake Terrace’s season ends with an overall record of 4-10-3
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.