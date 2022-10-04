High school sports roundup for Oct. 3, 2022

Volleyball
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-7, 25-12, 25-22
Snohomish individual stats:
Hedi Chambers: 6 kills, 3 digs
Kelsey Nichols: 6 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
Sydney Petelle: 15 assists, 4 aces
Indira Carey-Boxley: 4 blocks, 1 kill
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 7-0, 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 5-4
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1
25-14, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23
Cedarcrest individual stats:
Risha Shaikh: 11 assists, 7 kills, 4 aces
Lexi Beck: 9 kills
Bella Rose: 4 aces, 9 digs
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Haley Trinh: 30 digs
Jessie Tong: 11 kills
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 1-6, 1-6; Mountlake Terrace 2-4, 4-5
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Snohomish; Thursday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 7-0
Singles:
Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Indigo Vining (S) 6-0, 6-1
Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Sahum Vohra (S) 6-0, 6-0
Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Peyton Caskey (S) 6-1, 6-1
Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Spencer Berry (S) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) defeated Thomas Linville/Parker Mina (S) 6-1, 6-1
Ben Hanson/Drew Warner (EW) defeated Aaron Chen/Shyam Srinivasan (S) 6-2, 6-2
Peyson Smith/Noah Croskey (EW) defeated Jaime Moore/Ashton Johnson (S) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 11-0; Shorecrest 5-5
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday, Oct. 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Singles:
Evan Yang (L) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-1, 6-3
Michael Vo (L) defeated Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)
Tristan Vista (L) defeated Yash Verna (MT) 6-0, 6-0
Owen Smith (MT) defeated Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
Doubles:
Mathan Ballard/Hans Bahm (MT) defeated Alvin Le/Ethan Troung (L) 6-1, 6-3
Ethan Murray/Jacob McClellan (L) defeated Josh Bozick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Derek Simbulan/Brandon Tran (L) defeated Justin Ho/Hai Ho (MT) 7-5, 6-4
Records: Lynnwood 1-10; Mountlake Terrace 3-7
Lynnwood next match: at Cascade; Wednesday October 5; 3:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 5-2
Singles:
Nathan Kim (C) defeated Ylli Berisha (M) 6-2, 6-4
Joe Kautzman (M) defeated Tim Shim (C) 6-1, 6-0
Lucas Robinson (M) defeated Andrew Hayashi (C) 6-3, 6-0
Nathan Perez (M) defeated Landon Herston (C) 6-2, 7-5, 6-2
Doubles:
Charlie Pak/Tim Bonilla-Stevenson (C) defeated Nolan Collier/Febriandy Teodoro (M) 6-1, 6-1
Matthew Mork/Colin McGuire (M) defeated Owen Martin/Zane Axberg (C) 6-1, 6-1
Ty Vanderpoel/Kyle Josafat (M) defeated Brady Hayes/Jay Saefong (C) 6-2, 6-3
Records: Meadowdale 4-7; Cascade 2-9
Meadowdale next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
