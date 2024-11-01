High school sports roundup for Oct. 29-30, 2024

Boys Tennis
District 1 Championships
Snohomish High School
Singles:
Championship
Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-4, 6-3
Both advance to state tournament
3rd/4th place match
JD Drake (Shorewood) defeated Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) 6-1, 6-2
Both advance to state tournament
5th /6th place match
Henry Schuller (Oak Harbor) defeated Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 7-6
5th place is 1st alternate to state, 6th place is eliminated
Doubles
Championship
Peter Kosten/Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Jacob Shafer/Myles Baumchen (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0
Both advance to state tournament
3rd/4th place
Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Tully VanAssche/Everett Woolley (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-3
Both advance to state tournament
5th/6th place
Arman Mkrtychev/Liam Milstead (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zane Weber/Ashton Johnson (Shorecrest) 6-2, 1-6, 7-6
5th place is 1st alternate to state, 6th place is eliminated
Volleyball
Tuesday Oct. 29
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-14, 25-17, 25-20
Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:
Teuila Halalilo: 10 kills, 14 assists, 5 digs
Laura Esping: 8 kills, 19 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs
Tatum Gill: 7 kills, 3 aces, 14 digs
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Addy Pontak: 9 digs
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 12-0, 15-1; Edmonds-Woodway 8-2, 13-2
Wednesday Oct. 30
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Stanwood top individual stats:
Harper Neyens: 20 kills, 9 digs
Addison Bowie: 32 assists, 7 digs
Lyla Henken: 20 digs, 3 aces
Records: Stanwood 11-3; Meadowdale 4-12
Meadowdale next match: Season is over
— Compiled by Steve Willits
