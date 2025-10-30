High school sports roundup for Oct. 29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-2

23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 15-4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors overcame a 2-1 set deficit, winning the final two sets en route to a five-set win over the Lynnwood Royals. The Warriors will conclude their regular season on Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Shorecrest before moving on to the District playoffs.

The Lynnwood Royals finish out their regular season hosting Mountlake Terrace on Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the District playoffs while the losing team’s season will end.

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Neeva Travis: 31 assists

Indira Carey-Boxley: 19 kills, 17 digs

Sawyer Hiatt: 11 kills

Addy Pontak: 16 digs

Estefany Alarcon: 10 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-3, 11-5; Lynnwood 2-8, 3-12

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-1

25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Shorewood Stormrays, three sets to one. It was the Hawks second straight win and their sixth victory in their last nine matches. They will conclude their regular season at Lynnwood on Monday, Nov. 3 with the winning team advancing to the District playoffs and the losing team’s season ending.

Mountlake Terrace toop individual stats:

Emerson Alley: 29 assists, 15 digs, 3 kills

Sarah Simula: 15 digs, 13 kills, 2 assists

Lia Brown 12 digs, 11 kills, 1 assist

Makenna Davidson: 6 kills, 4 digs

Jillian Brown: 8 kills, 4 digs

Sierra Swan: 21 digs

Kiki Kassa: 4 digs

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-8, 8-9; Shorewood 6-5, 7-8

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.