High school sports roundup for Oct. 29, 2025

Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 3-2
23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 15-4
The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors overcame a 2-1 set deficit, winning the final two sets en route to a five-set win over the Lynnwood Royals. The Warriors will conclude their regular season on Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Shorecrest before moving on to the District playoffs.
The Lynnwood Royals finish out their regular season hosting Mountlake Terrace on Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the District playoffs while the losing team’s season will end.
Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:
Neeva Travis: 31 assists
Indira Carey-Boxley: 19 kills, 17 digs
Sawyer Hiatt: 11 kills
Addy Pontak: 16 digs
Estefany Alarcon: 10 digs
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-3, 11-5; Lynnwood 2-8, 3-12
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 3-1
25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Shorewood Stormrays, three sets to one. It was the Hawks second straight win and their sixth victory in their last nine matches. They will conclude their regular season at Lynnwood on Monday, Nov. 3 with the winning team advancing to the District playoffs and the losing team’s season ending.
Mountlake Terrace toop individual stats:
Emerson Alley: 29 assists, 15 digs, 3 kills
Sarah Simula: 15 digs, 13 kills, 2 assists
Lia Brown 12 digs, 11 kills, 1 assist
Makenna Davidson: 6 kills, 4 digs
Jillian Brown: 8 kills, 4 digs
Sierra Swan: 21 digs
Kiki Kassa: 4 digs
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-8, 8-9; Shorewood 6-5, 7-8
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Nov. 3; 7 p.m.
