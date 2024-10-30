High school sports roundup for Oct. 28, 2024

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-0

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors finished off the regular season with a 2-0 victory over the Meadowdale Mavericks.

Both teams have qualified for the 3A District 1 play in/loser out round on Thursday, Oct. 31. The Warriors will go into postseason play as the seventh seed and host 10th-seeded Everett at Edmonds-Woodway High School; 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Meadowdale qualifies as the 12th seed and will play fifth-seeded Shorecrest at Shoreline Stadium; 6 p.m. Thursday. The winners of both games will advance to the double elimination eight-team District tournament while the losing teams’ seasons will come to an end.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Ava Huse

Janie Hanson (assist, Bella Dreitzler)

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5, 11-5; Meadowdale 4-8, 7-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District play-in game vs Everett; Thursday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: District play-in game vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 1-0

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten scored the game’s only goal off of a Claire August corner kick and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes posted a shutout as the Hawks ended the regular season on a positive note.

The Hawks have qualified for the 3A District 1 play in/loser out round. The Hawks go into the elimination round as the 11th seed and will at sixth-seed Stanwood on Thursday night at 6 p.m. The winning team will advance to the eight-team double elimination District tournament.

Mountlake Terrace goal:

Ally Villalobos Van Slooten

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:

Jordyn Stokes

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-9-1; Arlington 6-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: District play-in game vs vs Stanwood; Thursday, Oct. 31; 6 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 9-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 8-3-1, 11-3-2; Lynnwood 0-12, 0-16

Lynnwood season is over

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-11, 25-15, 25-19

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 16 kills, 13 digs

Makena Kaleo: 7 kills, 4 aces

Ady Morgan: 18 assists, 7 digs

Evangeline Sum: 23 digs, 4 aces

Audrey Williams: 7 blocks

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Ja’elle Jenkins: 9 kills, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 6-4, 9-6; Meadowdale 2-9, 4-11

Lynnwood next match: at Mountlake Terrace; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-8, 3-13; Mountlake Terrace 1-9, 4-11

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday, Nov. 4; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits