High school sports roundup for Oct. 27, 2022

Girls soccer
3A District 1 Tournament Play In Games (winner advances to District quarterfinals, losing team eliminated):
Arlington defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0
Arlington goal: Maddison Wagester (assist from Carly Barltow) 65th minute
Arliington goalkeeper: Katie Snow
Records: Arlington 9-5-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-7-3
Arlington advances to play Shorewood on Saturday
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over
Monroe defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records: Monroe 9-6-0; Meadowdale 5-10-1
Monroe advances to play Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, Oct. 29; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale’s season is over
Volleyball
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-0
25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Snohomish individual stats:
Livi Harrison: 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 assists, 1 block
Adriannah Galvan: 6 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks
Maddy Andrist: 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block
Ayla Grant: 3 kills, 21 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace
Heidi Chambers: 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig
Records (league and overall): Snohomish 14-0, 14-1; Meadowdale 12-2, 13-3
Meadowdale next match: at Cedarcrest; Monday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
25-16, 25-13, 25-5
Lynnwood individual stats:
Paige Gessey: 8 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace
Hannah Johnson: 7 kills, 2 blocks
Sammy Holmer: 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 26 assists, 3 aces
Kalyani Blackwell: 4 kills, 1 block
Evangeline Sum: 8 digs, 2 aces
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 12-2, 13-3; Cedarcrest 1-13, 1-13
Lynnwood next match: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
3A District 1 Tournament
Singles Championship:
Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-6 (7-2) 7-5
Doubles Championship:
Blake Gettman/Murray Falkin (Shorewood) defeated Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 7-5
Doubles 3rd/4th Place:
Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ty Rusko/Cooper McBride (Arlington) 6-2, 6-0
All above tennis players advanced to the state tournament to be played in May 2023
— Compiled by Steve Willits
