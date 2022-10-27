High school sports roundup for Oct. 26, 2022

Boys tennis

3A District 1 Tournament, Day 1 of 2

Singles first round elimination match:

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brett de la Fuenta (Monroe) 6-0, 6-0

Singles second round:

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Milo Gasser (Mount Vernon) 6-0, 6-3

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5

Singles semifinals:

Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Zach Overbay (Monroe) 6-4, 7-5

Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Cade Strickland (Snohomish) 6-3, 6-3

Doubles first round elimination match:

Parker Mann/Justice Funston (Monroe) defeated Aden Le/Jeremy Perreault (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jarrod Pahlke/Matthew Hippner (Ferndale) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles quarterfinals:

Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Morgan Zill/Ethan Eichler (Stanwood) 6-4, 6-2

Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Sam Borgida/Nathan Hagemeier (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles semifinals:

Grant Oliver/Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-3, 6-4

Winners advance to championship round, losing pair move to consolation Bracket

Day 2 of the tournament; Thursday, Oct. 27; noon at Snohomish High School

Girls soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 2-0

Ava Hunt scored two second-half goals as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks ended their regular season with a shutout victory over the Stanwood Spartans. Ally Villalobos and Emmalynn Kuenning each added assists and Sierra Sonko recorded the shutout. The Hawks will next play on Saturday at 3 p.m. at either Lynnwood High School or Edmonds-Woodway High School in the opening round of the District playoff tournament. Their opponent will be the winner of Thursday’s District play-in game between Meadowdale and Monroe.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2-3, 9-2-4; Stanwood 4-10-0, 4-11-0

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-8, 9-8; Cascade 1-13, 2-14

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-22, 25-23, 25-21

Shorecrest individual stats:

Violet Burchak: 12 kills, 6 aces, 5 blocks, 18 assists

Lily Starr: 7 kills, 2 blocks

Maria Alvarez: 15 digs

Ava Watson: 7 digs

Lillian Reimer-Buffalo: 2 blocks

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Maya Faulkner: 3 kills, 9 digs

Tamyah Dabney: 4 kills

Haley Trinh: 14 digs

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 7-6, 10-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-11, 5-11

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cascade; Monday, Oct. 31; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits