High school sports roundup for Oct. 25-26

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 28-17

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-1, 6-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-5, 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Sedro-Woolley; Friday, Nov. 1; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Friday, Nov. 1; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 56-9

The Monroe Bearcats wrapped up their Wesco 3A South regular season with a 6-0 undefeated league record and improved to 7-1 overall with the win over the Meadowdale Mavericks. The Mavericks finish the Wesco 3A South season with a league record of 2-4 and are now 3-5 overall.

The Bearcats will host Wesco 3A North top-seeded Oak Harbor next Friday in a de facto Wesco 3A Championship game, with both teams moving on to the 3A state playoffs round of 32 the following week.

Meadowdale is the Wesco 3A South #5 seed and will visit Wesco 3A North #3 seed Stanwood next Friday, November 1 in a Wesco crossover matchup. The winner of that game will advance to the 3A state playoffs round of 32.

Records (league and overall): Monroe 6-0, 7-1; Meadowdale 2-4, 3-5

Meadowdale next game: at Stanwood; Friday, Nov. 1; 7 p.m.

Annie Wright defeated Lynnwood 46-0

No details reported

Records: Annie Wright 3-5; Lynnwood 0-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Jackson; Friday, Nov. 1; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Cross Country

2A/3A South Championship at Granite Falls High School

Girls team scores:

1. Shorecrest 38

2. Shorewood 44

3. Mountlake Terrace 82

4. Edmonds-Woodway 99

5. Meadowdale 136

6. Lynnwood 137

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Harper Birgfeld (SC) 19:59

2.Hanna Bruno (SW) 20:03

3. Scout Lynass (SC) 20:14

4. Violet Koslowsky (SW) 20:23

5. Cleo Dalasta (SW) 20:33

6. Sonita Chen (MT) 20:34

7. Charley Weitkamp (L) 20:34

8. Aliah Karl (EW) 20:35

9. Rosalie Campbell (SC) 20:41

10. Phoebe Budell (EW) 20:46

11. Addison Phillips (SC) 20:56

12. Sadie Renick (MT) 21:01

13. River Zanis (Mead) 21:03

14. Vivienna Hakim (SC) 21:12

15. Marley Maquiling (Mead) 21:14

16. Lucy Eichelberger (SW) 21:15

17. Maya Mirabueno (SW) 21:19

18. Riley Welch (SC) 21:20

19. Annika Crow (SW) 21:32

20. Ruby Kohler (MT) 21:37

21. Cymmantha Erickson (MT) 21:41

22. Natalie Fernandez (SC) 21:44

23. Mira Olson (MT) 22:03

24. Lilah Becker (SW) 22:16

25. Erin Woodman (MT) 22:17

Boys team scores:

1. Shorewood 20

2. Shorecrest 63

3. Meadowdale 78

4. Edmonds-Woodway 86

5. Mountlake Terrace 105

6. Lynnwood 185

7. Archbishop Murphy 217

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Otto Erhart (SW) 15:37

2. Max Billett (SW) 15:53

3. Lewis Stotler (SC) 16:21

4. Elijah Graves (SW) 16:24

5. Alex Yee (SW) 16:34

6. Ethan Urquhart (SC) 16:35

7. Reilly Brookhard (MT) 16:35

8. Isaiah Schuelke (SW) 16:42

9. Landon Smith (Mead) 16:47

10. John Patterson (Mead) 16:56

11. Mason Kempf (EW) 16:56

12. Benjamin Wick (SC) 17:05

13. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 17:06

14. Andrew Muilenburg (SC) 17:13

15. Jackson Castaneda (MT) 17:14

16. Jackson Fears (MT) 17:14

17. Luca Hooks (EW) 17:15

18. Will Thompson (EW) 17:15

19. Tommy Brennan (EW) 17:19

20. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Mead) 17:20

21. Oscar Burns (EW) 17:20

22. Danny Loveless (EW) 17:20

23. Tristan Crittenden (SW) 17:22

24. Emerson Beehler (EW) 17:24

25. Noah Raupp (SW) 17:28

Next meet: District 1 and 2 XC Championships; Saturday, Nov. 2; girls (12:20 p.m.) boys (1:40 p.m.) at Lakewood High School.

– Compiled by Steve Willits