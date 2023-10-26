High school sports roundup for Oct. 24, 2023

Volleyball
Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 3-0
25-15, 25-13, 25-14
The Royals clinched their first ever Wesco conference championship with a three-set sweep of the Spartans. Lynnwood remains undefeated on the season, having won all 13 of their conference matches and 15 matches overall.
The Royals have only dropped one set all season and will close out the regular season with matches at Cedarcrest on Thursday night and at home against Snohomish on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Lynnwood stats:
Paige Gessey: 14 kills, 4 digs
Sammy Holmer: 7 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 33 assists, 8 digs, 2 kills
Jordyn Higa: 14 digs, 2 aces
Stanwood stats:
Harper Neyens: 8 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces
Tessi Mumbuluma: 5 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks
Madilynne Heuett: 16 digs, 4 assists
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 13-0, 15-0; Stanwood 6-7, 6-8
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Thursday October 26; 7:00 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 3-1
25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25
Archbishop Murphy stats:
Laura Esping: 26 assists, 13 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 block
Tatum Gill: 21 digs, 18 kills, 2 aces
Lauren Fogliani: 23 digs
Caroline Burns: 7 kills
Meadowdale stats:
Sofia Brockmeyer: 17 digs
Violet Dubois: 12 kills, 7 digs
Taya Mitchell: 4 aces, 3 digs
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-4, 10-5; Meadowdale 11-3, 11-5
Meadowdale next match: at Snohomish; Thursday October 26; 7:00 p.m.
Wesco 2A/3A Volleyball standings (league records only)
Lynnwood 13-0
Shorewood 11-2
Meadowdale 11-3
Shorecrest 10-3
Archbishop Murphy 10-4
Monroe 9-4
Arlington 8-5
Snohomish 7-6
Stanwood 6-7
Marysville Pilchuck 6-8
Edmonds-Woodway 5-8
Everett 3-10
Cedarcrest 3-11
Mountlake Terrace 2-11
Marysville Getchell 1-12
Cascade 1-12
— Compiled by Steve Willits
