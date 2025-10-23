High school sports roundup for Oct. 22, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Boys Tennis

3A Wesco South Championships – Day 2 of 2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Singles (Top 5 advance to next week’s District Tournament, 6th place will be an alternate):

1st Place: Xander Gordan of Shorewood

2nd Place: Seb Sanchez of Shorewood

3rd Place: Nalu Akiona of Edmonds-Woodway

4th Place: Stephen Valmayor of Mountlake Terrace

5th Place: Victor Nguyen of Lynnwood

6th Place Alternate: Nathaniel Skonier of Shorecrest

Semifinals:

Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-2

Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0

Consolation Bracket:

Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0

Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-3, 6-3

Championship:

Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

Third Place Match:

Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Fifth Place Match:

Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-3, 7-5

Doubles (Top 5 advance to next week’s District Tournament, 6th place will be an alternate)::

1st Place: Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield of Shorewood

2nd Place: Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz of Shorewood

3rd Place: Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber of Shorecrest

4th Place: Miles Garbaccio and Asher Martin of Shorecrest

5th Place: Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong of Mountlake Terrace

6th Place Alternate: Joe Menanno and Will Spear of Edmonds Woodway

Semifinals:

Riley Boyd/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest)

Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) defeated Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest)

Consolation Bracket:

Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway)

Championship:

Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) 6-4, 7-6

Third Place Match:

Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) 6-7, 6-0, 6-4

Fifth Place Match:

Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-7, 6-1, 7-5

Wesco 3A District Tournament will take place Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28 at Snohomish High School

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-19, 25-21, 25-18

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Neeva Travis: 19 assists

Indira Carey-Boxey: 9 kills and 9 digs

Sawyer Hiatt: 8 kills

Kjella Kleven: 7 kills

Addy Pontak: 11 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-2, 10-4; Mountlake Terrace 1-8, 6-9

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 27; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School