High school sports roundup for Oct. 21, 2024

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-0

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet DuBois: 10 kills, 3 aces

Jackie Tang: 9 kills, 2 aces

Andrea Rios: 13 digs, 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-7, 4-9; Shorecrest 2-6, 2-11

Meadowdale next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Emmy Alley: 6 assists, 1 kill

Sarah Simula: 6 kills

Hailey Kahklen: 4 assists

Josie Davis: 3 kills

Kenzie Bentosino: 2 kills

Catie Brown: 1 kill

Lia Brown: 1 kill

Makenna Davidson: 1 kill

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 10-0, 13-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-7, 4-9

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits