High school sports roundup for Oct. 20-21, 2025

Tuesday, Oct. 21

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:

La’akea Manahan 2′

Allison Mervin 6′

Sadie Parker 21′

Mia Rheinheimer 34′

Brynlee Dubiel 36′

Sadie Parker 51′

Taylor Williams 74′

Mia Rheinheimer 77′

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-6-3, 4-8-3; Lynnwood 0-11, 0-14

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 2-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-4-1, 8-5-1; Shorewood 4-4-3, 6-6-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Shorecrest goal:

Parker Almquist

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-2-2, 8-3-3; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2-3, 8-3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 23; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

3A Wesco South Championships- Day 1 of 2 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Singles- Round 1

Eli Agol (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Eli Barr (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-1

Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Dylan Nguyen (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-2

Brandon Tran (Lynnwood) defeated Jayden Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0

Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) defeated Caleb Angeles (Meadowdale) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

1st Round Byes:

Seb Sanchez (Shorewood)

Xander Gordon (Shorewood)

Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway)

Stepen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace)

Singles- 2nd Round (Quarterfinals):

Seb Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Eli Agol (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-1, 6-1

Stephen Valmayor (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Victor Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0

Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Brandon Tran (Lynnwood) 7-6, 6-2

Xander Gordon (Shorewood) defeated Nathaniel Skonier (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles- 1st Round:

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynnwood) defeated Lance Moua/Alex Schatz (Meadowdale) 6-0, 7-5

Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Abe Ho/Kemuel Argopradipto (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-1

Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (Lynnwood) defeated Tyson Castandea/Edgar Zheng (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 7-6

Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Kamikis (Meadowdale) 6-1, 6-1

1st Round Byes:

Riley Bond and Eli Sheffield of Shorewood

Owen Smith and Brandon Vuong of Mountlake Terrace

Andrew Johnson and Zack Binz of Shorewood

Ashton Johnson and Zane Weber of Shorecrest

Doubles- 2nd Round:

Riley Bond/Eli Sheffield (Shorewood) defeated Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0

Miles Garbaccio/Asher Martin (Shorecrest) defeated Owen Smith/Brandon Vuong (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-4

Andrew Johnson/Zack Binz (Shorewood) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (Lynnwood) 6-4, 6-1

Ashton Johnson/Zane Weber (Shorecrest) defeated Joe Menanno/Will Spear (Edmonds-Woodway) 7-5, 6-2

Day 2 of the Tournament – Wednesday, Oct, 22; 9 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1

25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet DuBois: 21 kills

Rian Paris: 31 assists

Andrea Rios: 22 digs

Connie Boenarjo: 13 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-6, 5-8; Shorecrest 3-5, 4-8

Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 6-4, 7-6; Lynnwood 2-6, 3-10

Lynnwood next match: at Shorecrest; Thursday. Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 94-66

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Mariner; Thursday October 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Monday, Oct. 20

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 3-0

25-7, 25-20, 25-8

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Indira Carey-Boxley: 11 kills

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-4; Marysville Getchell 3-10

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

25-23, 25-16, 25-23

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Blythe Decker: 12 kills and 14 digs

Emma Morgan-McAuliff: 8 kills, 1 ace and 2 blocks

Julia Navaluna: 10 digs and 1 ace

Teuila Halalilo: 2 kills, 33 assists and 1 block

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 12-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-7, 6-8

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, Oct 22; 7 p.m.