High school sports roundup for Oct. 2-3, 2024

Girls Soccer

Thursday, Oct. 3

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Abby Peterson 26th minute

Abby Peterson 66th minute (assist Kate Baldock)

Meadowdale goal:

Victoria Fallarme 40th minute

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-3, 6-3; Meadowdale 2-4, 4-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Hazen; Saturday, Oct. 5; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

Jackson goals:

Taylor Chrobak and Stella Shaw

Jackson assists:

Paige Swander and Amelia Ford

Records: Jackson 7-1-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Shorecrest goals:

Bria Metcalf, Olivia Taylor, Cassie Chestnut, Stella Rosenblum, Sarah Ehrhart, Delaney Lagervall, Anika Wallace, Bailey Matthew

Shorecrest goalkeeper shutout:

Mickey McNeil

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-3-0, 5-3-1; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-8

Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 3-1

18-25, 30-28, 25-21, 25-14

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Lia Brown: 10 kills

Sarah Simula: 7 kills

Cascade top individual stats:

Maggie Christensen: 32 assists and 4 aces

Nalani Douangmany-Turner: 11 kills and 3 aces

Sally Sylla: 9 kills

Amara Williams: 9 kills

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-3, 3-4; Cascade 1-3, 2-5

Thursday October 3

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 3-0

25-23, 25-9, 25-14

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 14 kills and 10 digs

Makena Kaleo: 12 kills and 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-1, 4-3; Shorewood 2-3, 2-5

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m.

Lincoln (Seattle) defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Records: Lincoln 5-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-5

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Tennis

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles:

Seb Sanchez (S) defeated Nathan Perez (M) 6-0, 6-0

Xander Gordon (S) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-0, 6-0

Zack Binz (S) defeated Taylor Wycoff (M) 6-1, 6-1

Arno Banerjee (S) defeated Colin Frasher (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

JD Drake/Peter Kosten (S) defeated Colin McGuire/Matthew Mork (M) 6-0, 6-0

Riley Boyd/Drew Johnson (S) defeated Ty Vanderpoel/Sebastian Summers (M) 6-0, 6-0

Oliver Truong/Blake Puetz (S) defeated Julien Tepisch/Caleb Braithwhite (M) 6-0, 6-3

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 6-1

Singles:

Tristan Vista (L) defeated Greyson Pierce (S) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-7

Oscar Cabe (S) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 6-1, 6-0

Victor Nguyen (L) defeated Logan Lee (S) 6-4, 6-2

Cole Betancourt (L) defeated Jacob Sande (S) 6-4 6-4

Doubles:

Derek Simbulan/Andrew Tran (L) defeated Max Reep/Hayden Pappas (S) 3-6, 6-1, 6-0

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L) defeated Tanner Requa/Aidan Crosby (S) 6-2, 6-4

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L) defeated Baker Hansen/Lloyd Hau (S) 6-1, 6-3

Bothell defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Lucas Wong (B) 7-6 (7-5), 6-7(5-7), 7-6 (7-5)

Sho Misener (B) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)

Pherell Layanto (B) defeated Nicholas Barushka (MT) 7-5, 6-2

Keiton Rowles (B) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles:

Alex Haakenson/Nikhil Patel (B) defeated Brandon Vuong/Josh Bozick (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Andrew Bush/Mack McCauslad (B) defeated Tyson Castaneda/Lex Ballard (MT) 4-6, 6-3, 13-11

Charlie Schofield/Edgar Zheng (MT) defeated Logan Christy/Aryan Mishra (B) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

Thursday, Oct. 3

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles winners:

Stephen Valmayor (MT)

Brandon Tran (L)

Victor Nguyen (L)

Cole Betancourt (L)

Doubles winners:

Andrew Tran/Derek Simbulan (L)

Ethan Murray/Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo (L)

Jayden He/Jacob Seuferling (L)

Records: Lynnwood 7-4; Mountlake Terrace 3-9

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Kellogg Middle School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 7; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 7-0

Singles winners:

Steven Anderson

Nalu Akiona

Tao Mahoney

Doubles winners:

Arman Mkrtychek/Ben Browne (EW)

Cooper Giles/Simon Branch (EW)

Tim Park/Cavan Schillinger (EW)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-1; Meadowdale 3-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Monday. Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m.

Football

Thursday. Oct. 4

Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 49-6

Sedro Wolley top individual stats:

Cliff Tadema 16 for 18 passing for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns

Records: Sedro-Woolley 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Girls Swimming

Thursday, Oct. 3

Dual Meet

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-30

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 121-60

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Julia Lorenzo (K) 2:06.92

200 individual medley: Quinn Whorley (S) 2:16.43

50 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (M) 24.63

1 meter diving: Berkley Gorre (S) 144.50

100 butterfly: Iris Cho (K) 1:06.71

100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (M) 55.72

500 freestyle: Aila Hoswon (S) 5:36.61

100 backstroke: Anna Joseph (S) 1:08.53

100 breaststroke: Charlotte Phillips (S) 1:14.14

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Shorecrest (Quinn Whorley, Aila Howson, Anna Bendiksen, Charlotte Phillips) 1:59.52

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Janey Ryu, Katie Zou, Iris Cho, Julia Lorenzo) 1:46.67

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Aida Park, Julia Truong, Katie Zou, Julia Lorenzo) 4:05.73

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Mariner; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood

Jackson defeated Meadowdale 134-30

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Lynnwood and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Cross Country

Thursday, Oct. 4

Everett/Lynnwood/Maysville Pilchuck/Meadowdale

at Lynnwood High School

2.8 mile course

Girls team scores:

1. Lynnwood 20

2. Everett 48

3. Meadowdale 55

4. Marysville Pilchuck DNQ

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Charley Weitkamp (L) 19:02

2. Taylor Iversen (MP) 19:09

3. River Zanis (Mead) 19:43

4. Addison Worthington (L) 19:44

5. Renee Abeyta (MP) 20:08

6. Isabel Harris (L) 20:10

7. Alice Tyler (L) 20:31

8. Clara Roberson (E) 20:36

9. Barbara Ramirez-Garcia (L) 20:46

10. Caitriona Wieber (E) 21:01

11. Moira Wilkins (E) 21:35

12. Sofie Mallett (Mead) 21:41

13. Brenna Bardsley (Mead) 21:48

14. Hazel A Burghdoff (E) 22:01

15. Payton Ritchey (E) 22:08

16. Alice Brackett (E) 22:18

17. Rebecca Pope (Mead) 22:40

18. Cora Weeks (L) 23:14

19. Maggie Laird (Mead) 23:49

20. Leanne Fabro (L) 23:50

Boys team scores:

1. Meadowdale 19

2. Everett 48

3. Lynnwood 64

4. Marysville-Pilchuck 120

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Landon Smith (Mead) 15:00

2. Matthew Patterson (Mead) 15:27

3. John Patterson (Mead) 15:31

4. Matthew Seyum (Mead) 15:32

5. Isaac Pratt (E) 15:33

6. Josiah Pratt (E) 15:46

7. Joshua Dawson (L) 15:47

8. Nolan Sexton-Smith (E) 16:04

9. Jackson Marti (Mead) 16:09

10. Romeo Parida Del Rosario (Mead) 16:23

11. Kale Solomon (L) 16:24

12. Steel Etnier (Mead) 16:42

13. Noah Price (L) 16:49

14. Ryan Roark (Mead) 16:49

15. Peter Jensen (E) 17:00

16. Samuel Schreiner (E) 17:06

17. Matias Andry (L) 17:11

18. Evan Lee-Rosell Kimmitt (L) 17:18

19. Ethan Fleshman (E) 17:20

20. Quade DeBell (Mead) 17:22

Lynnwood next meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 10 at McCollum Park

Meadowdale next meet: HOKA 28th John Payne XC Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 5; 9:15 a.m. at Chambers Creek Properties; University Place, Washington

— Compiled by Steve Willits