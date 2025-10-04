High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-1, 5-3; Meadowdale 1-4, 2-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Jackson; Monday, Oct. 6; 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):

Abby Peterson (Audrey Rothmeir)

Mena Waters (Natalie Maxey)

Audrey Rothmeir (Maddy Bryant)

Meadowdale goal:

Dulce Alvarez (penalty kick)

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-1-1, 6-2-1; Meadowdale 2-3-1, 4-4-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 8-0

Shorecrest goals:

Olivia Taylor

Kai Johnson

Pip Watkinson

Summer Sullivan

Paige Bosley

Siena Muoio

Parker Almquist

Anika Wallace

Shorecrest assists:

Nemesia Peters (2), Olivia Taylor, Pip Watkinson

Shorecrest goalkeeper(s) shutout:

Mickie McNeil and Inga Johnston

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 4-1-1, 5-2-2; Lynnwood 0-7, 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0

No details reported

Records: Jackson 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-6-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Tuesday, Oct. 7; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Football

Sedro Woolley defeated Edmonds-Woodway 28-25

No details reported

Records: Sedro Woolley 5-0; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: Homecoming game vs Shorecrest; Friday, Oct. 10; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 6-1

Singles:

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Alex Schatz (M) 6-1, 6-0

Liam Milstead (EW) defeated Caleb Angeles (M) 6-1, 6-1

Erik Alsdorf (EW) defeated Conor Bartell (M) 6-0, 6-0

Dylan Nguyen (M) defeated Logan Rader (EW) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles:

Tao Mahoney/Will Spear (EW) defeated Lance Moua/Taylor Wyckoff (M) 6-0, 6-1

Toshi Gilginis/Keston Morton (EW) defeated Kai Rowse/Kyong Oh (M) 6-0, 6-0

Duncan Marsh/Boris Kuzmanov (EW) defeated Henry Hagen/Nikos Karnikis 4-6, 6-10, 10-6

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 3; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Victor Nguyen (L) 6-2, 6-2

Kevin Vasvarut (MT) defeated Brandon Tran (L) 7-6, 6-4

Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Kaden Chor (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Jaikin Choy (L) defeated Carlos Brown (MT) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

Owen Smith/Brandon Voung (MT) defeated Isamu Nakano/Matthew Vu (L) 6-2, 6-1

Jacob Seuferling/Jayden He (L) defeated Josh Bozick/Jayden Nguyen (MT) 7-6, 6-4

Edgar Zheng/Tenzin Namgyal (MT) defeated Payton Cristobal/Simon Huynh (L) 6-1, 6-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cross Country

Glacier Peak, Jackson, Meadowdale and Snohomish

at Glacier Peak High School

Boys team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 26

2. Meadowdale 47

3. Jackson 65

4. Snohomish 73

Top boys individual finishers:

1. Thomas Morrison (GP) 17:21

2. Luke Thompson (GP) 17:22

3. Mason Strasser (GP) 17:32

4. Matthew Seyum (M) 17:33

5. Sam Cooley (S) 17:35

6. Carter Corrigan (J) 17:50

7. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (M) 17:53

8. Landon Smith (M) 18:25

9. Spencer Armstrong (GP) 18:30

10. Nolan Common (M) 18:34

Girls team scores:

1. Glacier Peak 34

2. Jackson 44

3. Meadowdale 70

4. Snohomish 80

Top girls individual finishers:

1. Jaya Holt (GP) 20:24

2. Brooke Armstrong (GP) 21:26

3. River Zanis (M) 21:30

4. Chandra Sankara Narayanan (J) 21:31

5. Marley Maquilling (M) 21:43

6. Joy Tju (J) 21:44

7. Cameron Erdmann (GP) 21:55

8. Ashley Taylor (S) 22:09

9. Elena Schiebel (J) 22:18

10. Kaitlyn Fisher (GP) 22:26

Meadowdale next meet: vs Cascade and Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Lynndale Park

Girls Swimming

Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Meadowdale and Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 14; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool