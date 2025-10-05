High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Football

Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 24-17

Meadowdale offense key individual stats:

Passing:

Ki Gamble: 10 for 13, 109 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:

Cayden Rivera: 21 for 115 yards

Ki Gamble: 9 for 56 yards, 2 TDs

Isaac Wertz: 4 for 24 yards

Receiving:

Jack Baker: 5 for 73 yards, 1 TD

Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate: 3 for 22 yards

Taylor Brown: 1 for 13 yards

Meadowdale defense key individual stats:

Owen Fulford: 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks

Carter Gannon: 6 tackles

Jamier Perry: 5 tackles, 0.5 sacks

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-2, 3-2; Shorecrest 0-3, 2-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 10; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 26-14

No details reported

Records: Mariner 1-4; Lynnwood 0-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Sultan; Friday, Oct. 10; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Monroe 48-7

Click here to read story

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-0, 5-0; Monroe 0-4, 0-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys Tennis

Shorewood at Meadowdale

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Monday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m.