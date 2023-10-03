High school sports roundup for Oct. 2, 2023

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 3-2

25-21, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Haley Trinh: 31 digs, 2 aces

Lia Brown: 6 kills, 3 blocks

Maya Faulkner: 13 digs, 3 aces

Emmy Anderson: 18 assists, 5 kills

Shady Mayer: 4 kills, 11 digs

Catherine Brown: 3 kills, 4 blocks

Sarah Simula: 3 kills, 4 assists

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 2-7; Cedarcrest 1-6, 1-6

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Wednesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15

Snohomish stats:

Kelsey Nichols: 18 kills, 19 digs, 3 aces

Ellie Wetmore: 11 digs, 2 kills, 3 aces, 41 assists

Anika Smith: 21 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists

Keira Beverford: 9 kills, 15 digs, 1 block, 2 aces

Sophie Red Elk: 11 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Kate McCarthy: 3 aces , 7 kills, 10 digs

Alyssa Dittoe: 7 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks

Addyson Pontak: 18 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill

Sydney Patelle 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 25 assists

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-2, 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-4, 4-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday, Oct. 4; 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Shorecrest at Edmonds-Woodway (postponed)

makeup date: Friday, Oct. 6; 2:30 p.m.

Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace (postponed)

makeup date: Friday, Oct. 6; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale at Cascade (postponed)

Makeup date yet to be announced

