High school sports roundup for Oct. 19, 2023

Boys Tennis
Wesco 3A South Tournament
Singles (Top 5 advance to District)
Championship: JD Drake (Shorewood) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Third/fourth place match: Sebastian Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Nathan Kim (Cascade) 6-2, 6-2
Fifth/sixth place match: Arman Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Sohum Vohra (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles (Top 5 advance to District)
Championship: Xander Gordon/Peter Kosten (Shorewood) defeated Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-1
Third/fourth place match: Indigo Vining/Haakon Jakobsen (Shorecrest) defeated Thomas Mahoney/Ben Browne (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-4
Fifth/sixth place match: Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Nick Blas/Ty Vanderpoel (Meadowdale) 6-1, 7-5
Girls Soccer
Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 9-0
Meadowdale goals:
Emmi Kuecker (3)
Rachel Reitz (3)
Ella Caldwell
Hazel Maxwell
Saylor Eckelbarger
Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout: Samarra Smith
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-6-1; 7-7-1; Marysville Getchell 2-12-0, 2-12-1
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 23; 6 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 1-0 (2 OT)
Vivi Adkins scored off a corner kick from Natalie Maxey in the second overtime and goalkeeper Meredith Elderidge recorded a clean sheet in the Warriors’ win.
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5-2, 7-6-2; Monroe 4-9-1, 4-9-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Monday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 4-1
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 1-13, 2-13; Lynnwood 0-14, 0-15
Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 14-0, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 10-3-1, 10-4-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Monday October 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Volleyball
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1 (25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 28-26)
Monroe stats:
Allie Heskew: 6 kills, 23 assists, 16 digs, 1 ace
Sawyer Mahler: 13 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces
Shannara Peebles: 21 kills, 4 digs
Niya Insixiengmay: 21 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace
Karisa Martin: 11 kills, 2 digs, 1 block
Alexis Walker: 23 assists, 2 aces, 12 digs
Maddison Walker: 11 digs, 1 ace
Edmonds-Woodway stats:
Sydney Patelle: 38 assists, 15 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block
Indira Carey-Boxley: 15 kills, 15 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
Alyssa Dittoe: 16 kills, 11 digs, 1 block
Kate McCarthy: 8 kills, 3 digs
Addyson Pontak: 24 digs, 1 ace
Records (league and overall): Monroe 8-4, 10-4; Edmonds-Woodway 4-8, 6-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Everett; Monday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-19)
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Sierra Swam: 15 digs
Maya Faulkner: 10 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace
Shady Mayer: 13 digs, 9 assists, 3 aces
Haley Trinh: 23 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills
Catherine Brown: 4 blocks, 1 kill
Sarah Simula: 3 kills
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 11-1, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-10, 3-11
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Arlington; Monday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 86-84
Individual event results:
200 freestyle:
Aida Park (K) 2:06.29
Sadie Ward (EW) 2:22.29
Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:22.62
Anna Smirnova (K) 2:23.39
Hannah Baldock (EW) 2:25.32
200 medley
Claire Smith (K) 2:18.44
Katie Zou (K) 2:31.05
Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 2:43.35
Ainsley Reece (EW) 2:46.26
Fiona Ge (K) 2:56.73
50 freestyle:
Iris Cho (K) 27.74
Sydney Bates (EW) 28.45
Kate Marquart (EW) 28.45
Sienna Cordoba (K) 28.62
Adison Oliver (EW) 29.19
100 butterfly:
Julia Lorenzo (K) 1:03.07
Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.34
Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.45
Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:09.74
Aida Park (K) 1:11.32
100 freestyle:
Janey Ryu (K) 58.47
Sadie Ward (EW) 1:03.78
Hannah Baldock (EW) 1:04.11
Kate Marquart (EW) 1:05.51
Sophia Miga (K) 1:05.90
500 freestyle:
Janey Ryu (K) 5:36.00
Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:53.62
Alice Stedman (EW) 6:35.32
Ainsley Reece (EW) 6:36.00
Fiona Ge (K) 6:45.23
100 backstroke:
Claire Smith (K) 1:00.92
Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.29
Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.58
Julia Truong (K) 1:13.26
Destiny Nguyen (K) 1:19.29
100 breaststroke:
Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:13.88
Julia Lorenzo (K) 1:13.99
Lauren Tra (EW) 1:20.32
Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:23.16
Sophia Miga (K) 1:27.12
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith, Iris Cho) 1:58.52
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Iris Cho, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith) 1:45.54
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Aida Park, Katie Zou, Julia Truong, Iris Cho) 4:01.62
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Lynnwood/Mariner/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck
No results reported
Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Football
Redmond defeated Lynnwood 51-0
No details reported
Records: Redmond 4-4; Lynnwood 0-8
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
