High school sports roundup for Oct. 19, 2023

Boys Tennis

Wesco 3A South Tournament

Singles (Top 5 advance to District)

Championship: JD Drake (Shorewood) defeated Nalu Akiona (Edmonds-Woodway) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Third/fourth place match: Sebastian Sanchez (Shorewood) defeated Nathan Kim (Cascade) 6-2, 6-2

Fifth/sixth place match: Arman Mkrtychev (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Sohum Vohra (Shorecrest) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles (Top 5 advance to District)

Championship: Xander Gordon/Peter Kosten (Shorewood) defeated Eli Sheffield/Riley Boyd (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-1

Third/fourth place match: Indigo Vining/Haakon Jakobsen (Shorecrest) defeated Thomas Mahoney/Ben Browne (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-4

Fifth/sixth place match: Jude Wilcox/Nico Menanno (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Nick Blas/Ty Vanderpoel (Meadowdale) 6-1, 7-5

Girls Soccer

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 9-0

Meadowdale goals:

Emmi Kuecker (3)

Rachel Reitz (3)

Ella Caldwell

Hazel Maxwell

Saylor Eckelbarger

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout: Samarra Smith

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 7-6-1; 7-7-1; Marysville Getchell 2-12-0, 2-12-1

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 23; 6 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 1-0 (2 OT)

Vivi Adkins scored off a corner kick from Natalie Maxey in the second overtime and goalkeeper Meredith Elderidge recorded a clean sheet in the Warriors’ win.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5-2, 7-6-2; Monroe 4-9-1, 4-9-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Monday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 4-1

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 1-13, 2-13; Lynnwood 0-14, 0-15

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 14-0, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 10-3-1, 10-4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Monday October 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Volleyball

Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1 (25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 28-26)

Monroe stats:

Allie Heskew: 6 kills, 23 assists, 16 digs, 1 ace

Sawyer Mahler: 13 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces

Shannara Peebles: 21 kills, 4 digs

Niya Insixiengmay: 21 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace

Karisa Martin: 11 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

Alexis Walker: 23 assists, 2 aces, 12 digs

Maddison Walker: 11 digs, 1 ace

Edmonds-Woodway stats:

Sydney Patelle: 38 assists, 15 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block

Indira Carey-Boxley: 15 kills, 15 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace

Alyssa Dittoe: 16 kills, 11 digs, 1 block

Kate McCarthy: 8 kills, 3 digs

Addyson Pontak: 24 digs, 1 ace

Records (league and overall): Monroe 8-4, 10-4; Edmonds-Woodway 4-8, 6-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Everett; Monday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-19)

Mountlake Terrace stats:

Sierra Swam: 15 digs

Maya Faulkner: 10 digs, 4 kills, 1 ace

Shady Mayer: 13 digs, 9 assists, 3 aces

Haley Trinh: 23 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills

Catherine Brown: 4 blocks, 1 kill

Sarah Simula: 3 kills

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 11-1, 14-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-10, 3-11

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Arlington; Monday, Oct. 23; 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 86-84

Individual event results:

200 freestyle:

Aida Park (K) 2:06.29

Sadie Ward (EW) 2:22.29

Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:22.62

Anna Smirnova (K) 2:23.39

Hannah Baldock (EW) 2:25.32

200 medley

Claire Smith (K) 2:18.44

Katie Zou (K) 2:31.05

Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 2:43.35

Ainsley Reece (EW) 2:46.26

Fiona Ge (K) 2:56.73

50 freestyle:

Iris Cho (K) 27.74

Sydney Bates (EW) 28.45

Kate Marquart (EW) 28.45

Sienna Cordoba (K) 28.62

Adison Oliver (EW) 29.19

100 butterfly:

Julia Lorenzo (K) 1:03.07

Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.34

Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.45

Madison Morales-Tomas (EW) 1:09.74

Aida Park (K) 1:11.32

100 freestyle:

Janey Ryu (K) 58.47

Sadie Ward (EW) 1:03.78

Hannah Baldock (EW) 1:04.11

Kate Marquart (EW) 1:05.51

Sophia Miga (K) 1:05.90

500 freestyle:

Janey Ryu (K) 5:36.00

Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:53.62

Alice Stedman (EW) 6:35.32

Ainsley Reece (EW) 6:36.00

Fiona Ge (K) 6:45.23

100 backstroke:

Claire Smith (K) 1:00.92

Simone Bennett (EW) 1:03.29

Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.58

Julia Truong (K) 1:13.26

Destiny Nguyen (K) 1:19.29

100 breaststroke:

Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:13.88

Julia Lorenzo (K) 1:13.99

Lauren Tra (EW) 1:20.32

Sophia Rodriguez (EW) 1:23.16

Sophia Miga (K) 1:27.12

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith, Iris Cho) 1:58.52

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Julia Lorenzo, Iris Cho, Janey Ryu, Claire Smith) 1:45.54

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Aida Park, Katie Zou, Julia Truong, Iris Cho) 4:01.62

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday, Oct. 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Lynnwood/Mariner/Marysville Getchell/Marysville Pilchuck

No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: Edmonds School District Championships; Saturday October 21; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Football

Redmond defeated Lynnwood 51-0

No details reported

Records: Redmond 4-4; Lynnwood 0-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 27; 8 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits