High school sports roundup for Oct. 19, 2022

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville-Getchell 3-0

Meadowdale individual stats:

Tanna Kollen: 13 kills, 9 digs, 7 aces

Steph Grimes: 22 digs, 2 aces

Laiken Thoesen: 10 kills

Mia Johns: 9 kills

Aubrey Congdon: 24 assists

Marysville Getchell individual stats:

Marciella Scott: 24 digs, 2 kills

Brooke Gilbert: 10 digs

Sophie Gold: 9 digs, 6 assists

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-1, 12-2; Marysville Getchell 3-9, 4-9

Meadowdale next match: at Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 3-0

Lynnwood individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 12 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces

Paige Gessey: 11 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces

Hannah Johnson: 11 kills, 2 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 35 assists, 7 digs, 2 aces

Marysville Pilchuck individual stats:

Anna Dantas: 7 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill

Maya Velasquez: 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 10-2, 11-3; Marysville Pilchuck 5-7, 5-7

Lynnwood next match: at Stanwood; Tuesday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits