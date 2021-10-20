High school sports roundup for Oct. 19, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 3-0

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Veronica Gomez

– Ava Hunt

– Claire August

Mountlake Terrace assist:

– Dane Cortezzo

Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:

– Sierra Sonko

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-2-3; Lynnwood 3-10-1

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Shorewood; Thursday Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Lynnwood next match; at Shorecrest; Thursday Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Sydney Chappell (assist from Melia Plumis)

– Marly Davis (assist from Kate Baldock)

Meadowdale goal scorer:

– Rachel Rietz

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-5-2; Meadowdale 4-9-1

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Cedarcrest; Thursday Oct. 21; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match; vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Girls Swimming

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 94-66

Event winners:

200 medley relay- Kamiak (Ava Papenhausen, Jasmine Lorenzo, Toko Kameda, Eva Cunnington) 2:07.75; 200 freestyle- Ofelia Matevosyan (L) 2:23.63; 200 individual medley- Ava Papenhausen (K) 2:34.80; 50 freestyle- Eva Cunnington (K) 28:05; 100 butterfly- Emma Reed (K) 1:19.04; 100 freestyle- Faith Murray (L) 59.63; 500 freestyle- Claire Smith (K) 5:34.91; 200 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Katelyn Jackson, Veronica Leshchenko, Kari Seaberg, Jasmine Lorenzo) 1:57.61; 100 backstroke- Jasmine Lorenzo 1:05.73; 100 breaststroke- Amira Bayarbayasgala (L) 1:20.50; 400 freestyle relay- Kamiak (Janey Ryu, Veronica Leschenko, Julia Troung, Abigale Ireland) 4:19.20; Diving- Saili Bingham (K) 215.30

