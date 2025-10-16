High school sports roundup for Oct. 15, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Girls Volleyball

Mountlake Terrace defeated King’s 3-2

25-13, 11-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Sierra Swan: 27 digs, 1 kill

Emerson Alley: 23 assists, 16 digs, 4 kills

Sarah Simula: 15 digs, 11 kills, 1 assist

Makenna Davidson: 6 digs, 5 kills, 1 assist

Claire Dalan: 8 digs, 1 kill

Lia Brown: 7 kills 2 digs

Brooklyn Dino: 5 digs, 5 assists, 1 kill

Campbell Meek: 5 kills, 3 digs

Jillian Brown: 3 kills

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-7; King’s 5-8

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 18; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School