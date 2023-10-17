High school sports roundup for Oct. 16, 2023

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Archbishop Murphy 3-0

Lynnwood stats:

Paige Gessey: 13 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces

Sammy Holder: 8 digs

Hannah Johnson: 15 kills, 5 blocks

Charlie Thomas: 28 assists, 10 digs, 2 aces

Archbishop Murphy stats:

Tatum Gil: 13 digs, 9 kills, 4 aces

Laura Esping: 16 assists, 9 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces

Lauren Fogliani: 16 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 11-0, 13-0; Archbishop Murphy 8-4, 8-5

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday October 18; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Stanwood 3-0

25-20, 25-17, 25-20

Meadowdale stats:

Violet Dubois: 14 kills, 13 digs

Mia Johns: 8 kills, 3 blocks

Jackie Tang: 24 assists, 3 kills, 3 digs

Stanwood stats:

Whitney Longspaugh: 8 digs, 7 kills, 3 blocks

Cambrielle Brown: 11 digs, 7 kills

Madilynne Heuett: 16 digs, 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-2, 10-4; Stanwood 5-6, 5-7

Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday October 18; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

