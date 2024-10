High school sports roundup for Oct. 15-16, 2024

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Girls Soccer

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-1-1, 7-3-2; Mountlake Terrace 3-5-1, 3-7-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals (assists):

Bella Dreitzler (Abby Peterson)

Juliana Brown (Abby Peterson)

Audrey Rothmeir (Janie Hanson)

Bella Dreitzler (Abby Tracy)

Harper Funston (Bella Dreitzler)

Harper Funston (Reikke Fuentes)

Vivi Adkins (Haylie Keuhn)

Harper Funston (Aki Ikegami)

Janie Hanson

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper shutout:

Alice Everett

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-4, 9-4; Lynnwood 0-8, 0-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 17; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 5-0

Meadowdale goals:

Izzy Fallarme (2)

Victoria Fallarme

Emie Travis

Dulce Alvarez

Meadowdale goalkeeper shutout:

Jordan Brannon

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-5, 6-6; Marysville Getchell 1-5, 3-8

Meadowdale next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 17; 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-23, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet Dubois: 14 kills, 6 aces, 18 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 17 kills

Rian Paris: 31 assists

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-6, 3-8; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 3-8

Boys Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 4-3

Singles winners:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) 6-3, 6-0

Owen Smith (MT) 6-3, 6-3

Tyson Castaneda (MT) 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3

Lex Ballard (MT) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles winners:

Silas Wells-Edwards/Isaac Lewis (E) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

Samuel Nelson/Maxwell Bowman (E) 6-4, 6-4

Ethan Buenaventura/Ethan Sakai (E) 6-4, 6-4

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Tournament; Oct. 22-23 at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 107-57

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:12.28

200 medley: Lisa Beam (MT) 2:26.86

50 freestyle: Sadie Ward (EW) 28.03

100 butterfly: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.53

100 freestyle: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 56.40

500 freestyle: Katherine Lombard (MT) 5:55.65

100 backstroke: Simone Bennett (EW) 1:04.57

100 breaststroke: Jeslyn Vuong (MT) 1:14.39

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 2:00.18

200 freestyle: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 1:50.72

400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Sadie Ward, Olivia Garcia, Zoe MacDonald) 4:09.75

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 17; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Lynnwood; Tuesday, Oct. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 136-31

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Hanna Fritts (J) 2:07.70

200 medley: Grayson Schiebel (J) 2:39.15

50 freestyle: Julia Song (J) 25.89

1 meter dive: Timbre Grevekamp (J) 143.35

100 butterfly: Mia Abrigo (J) 1:05.10

100 freestyle: Olivia Hoyla (J) 56.59

500 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 5:53.64

100 backstroke: Megan Wong (J) 1:06.10

100 breaststroke: Krystyna Yefremova (J) 1:12.89

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Jackson (Megan Wang, Sakura Gabor, Elissa Anderson, Julia Song) 1:59.00

200 freestyle: Jackson (Julia Song, Hanna Fritts, Krystyna Yefremova, Kassandra Smasne) 1:46.10

400 freestyle: Jackson (Mia Abrigo, Julia Song, Olivia Hoyla, Sakura Gabor) 3:56.60

Lynnwood next meet: vs Kamiak; Thursday, Oct. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Mariner

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District Championship; Saturday, Oct. 26; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Girls Volleyball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 3-2

25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 20-25, 15-7

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats:

Abby Pontak: 24 digs

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-1, 11-1; Meadowdale 1-7, 3-9

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Marysville Getchell; Tuesday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Monday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 3-1

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 15 kills, 12 digs, 6 aces, 3 blocks

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-3, 7-5; Shorecrest 2-4, 2-9

Lynnwood next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 3-2

Mountlake Terrace won the deciding fifth set 15-13, to defeat Marysville Pilchuck in a non-division Wesco match.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-8; Marysville Pilchuck 4-7

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Oct. 21; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits