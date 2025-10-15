High school sports roundup for Oct. 14, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Volleyball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

17-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet DuBois: 19 kills and 10 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 16 kills, 3 blocks, 3 aces

Rian Paris: 26 assists

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Emerson Alley: 26 assists, 8 digs

Sarah Simula: 13 kills, 11 digs

Lia Brown: 11 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces

Jillian Brown: 6 kills, 6 digs

Makenna Davidson: 6 kills

Sierra Swan: 9 digs

Claire Dalan: 4 digs

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-5, 4-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 4-7

Meadowdale next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at King’s; Wednesday, Oct. 15; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-2, 7-4; Shorewood 5-2, 6-4

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-0

25-20, 25-13, 25-15

Archbishop Murphy top individual stats:

Teuila Halalilo: 23 assists

Ashley Fletcher: 9 kills and 13 digs

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 7-0, 10-0; Lynnwood 2-4, 3-8

Lynnwood next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Swimming

Dual Meet- Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Shorewood

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 126-38

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 90-80

Shoerwood defeated Meadowdale 118-46

Individual event top finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 2:04.15

2. Vivian Floral (S) 2:15.91

3. Olivia Penaluna (EW) 2:17.50

4. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:18.67

5. Alice Stedman (EW) 2:19.34

200 yard medley:

1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 2:20.55

2. Ainsley Reece (EW) 2:41.04

3. Audrey Chiu (EW) 2:45.25

4. Addy Falkin (S) 2:45.30

5. Aker Addie (S) 2:46.75

50 yard freestyle:

1. Maya Bergan (EW) 26.94

2. Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 27.29

3. Sydney Bates (EW) 27.36

4. Olivia Sanchez (S) 27.81

5. Addison Marx (S) 28.24

100 yard butterfly:

1. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:04.92

2. Olivia Sanchez (S) 1:08.31

3. Ainsley Reece (EW) 1:10.07

4. Nina Anderson (M) 1:13.37

5. Aker Addie (S) 1:14.69

100 yard freestyle:

1. Daniel Buchholz (S) 56.50

2. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:00.71

3. Maya Bergan (EW) 1:00.76

4. Vivian Foral (S) 1:00.91

5. Olivia Penaluna (EW) 1:03.17

500 yard freestyle:

1. Zoe MacDonald (EW) 6:10.82

2. Maia Finseth (S) 6:18.32

3. Alice Stedman (EW) 6:23.62

4. Nicole Gwaltney (S) 6:31.79

5. Joy Saleska (S) 6:38.74

100 yard backstroke:

1. Dylan Buechler-Flack (M) 1:02.62

2. Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:05.24

3. Allie Mae Gallagher (S) 1:08.15

4. Nina Anderson (M) 1:08.83

5. Sadie Ward (EW) 1:13.80

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:12.83

2. Lauren Tra (EW) 1:23.61

3. Leyna Ball (M) 1:24.59

4. Addison Marx (S) 1:26.12

5. Audrey Chiu (EW) 1:26.13

Relay event top finishers:

200 yard medley:

1. Edmonds-Woodway (Olivia Garcia, Tatumn Detjen, Zoe MacDonald, Sydney Bates) 1:58.61

2. Shorewood (Allie Mae Gallagher, Daniel Buchholz, Olivia Sanchez, Aker Addie) 1:59.79

3. Edmonds-Woodway (Amara Leckie, Lauren Tra, Mina Hart, Sadie Ward) 2:13.02

200 yard freestyle:

1. Shorewood (Olivia Sanchez, Vivian Foral, Addison Marx, Daniel Buchholz) 1:47.26

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Olivia Penaluna, Sydney Bates) 1:50.80

3. Shorewood (Sarah Mitchell, Elana Bronsther, Elise Timss, Natalia Martin) 1:59.27

400 yard freestyle:

1. Shorewood (Vivian Foral, Aker Addie, Elana Bronsther, Allie Mae Gallagher) 4:09.23

2. Edmonds-Woodway (Maya Bergan, Sadie Ward, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 4:11.62

3. Meadowdale (Nina Anderson, Elizabeth Goergen, Leyna Ball, Dylan Buechler-Flack) 4:24.18

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday October 23; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday October 16; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Girls Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Maddy Bryant, Mena Waters and Haylie Kuehn each scored two goals as the Warriors shut out the Royals.

Edmonds-Woodway goals

Maddy Bryant (assist: Jane Miceli)

Lily Frank

Mena Waters

Mena Waters (assist: Amelia Miller)

Maddy Bryant

Janie Hanson (assist: Lucy Myers)

Haylie Kuehn (assist: Bella Drietzler)

Haylie Kuehn

Natalie Maxey

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeepers with the combined shutout:

Morgan Smith

Ella Bryant

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1-3, 7-2-3; Lynnwood 0-9, 0-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 4-1

No details reported

Records: Meadowdale 6-5-1; Marysville Getchell 3-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2 in overtime

Mountlake Terrace goals:

Mia Rheinheimer

Lilly Sims

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 4-3-3, 5-5-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-6-2, 3-8-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 16; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Tennis

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 5-2

Singles:

Stephen Valmayor (MT) defeated Brody Rouse (E) 6-1, 6-3

Jayden Nguyen (MT) defeated Samuel Russell (E) 6-1, 6-3

Josh Bozick (MT) defeated Colton Marks (E) 6-1 6-2

Gavin Lewis (E) defeated Jaedon Belo (MT) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:

Brandon Vuong/Owen Smith (MT) defeated Owen Brunni/Evan Brunni (E) 6-7, 6-3, 10-4

Tyson Castaneda/Edgar Zheng (MT) defeated Cobin Chadwick/Jericho Brown (E) 6-3, 6-2

Maxwell Bowman/Isaace Taylor (E) defeated Gabe Jolosky/Gabe Kurinawan (MT) 6-3, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: Wesco 3A South Championships; Tuesday, Oct. 21; 11 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School