High school sports roundup for Oct. 14, 2021

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 2-0
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin
– Veronica Gomez
Mountlake Terrace goalkeeper shutout:
– Sierra Sonko
Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-2-3; Cascade 0-11-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Lynnwood; Tuesday October 19; 7:30 p.m.
Everett defeated Lynnwood 7-1
Everett goal scorer:
– Bella Nguon (3)
– Taylor Marshall (2)
– Kelsey Tebatebai
– Lanie Thompson
Everett assists:
– Bella Nguon
– Avery Marshall
– Taylor Marshall
– Brittney Lemke
Lynnwood goal scorer:
– Maya Kembel
Records: Everett 4-8; Lynnwood 3-9-1
Lynnwood next match; vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 2-0
Records: Arlington 4-7-2; Meadowdale 4-8-1
Meadowdale next match; at Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
– Deanna Montero Vega
Records: Stanwood 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next match; vs Meadowdale; Tuesday Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Girls Volleyball
Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-0
25-16, 25-15, 25-19
Everett individual stats:
– Camille Maggio 11 kills
– Genevieve Wilkinson 19 digs
– Lili Thompson 10 kills and 4 blocks
– Maggie Chadwick 27 assists
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Sammy Holmer 8 kills and 2 aces
– Sarah McArthur 6 kills and 2 aces
– Payton Masters 15 digs
Records: Everett 7-5; Lynnwood 7-5
Lynnwood next league match; at Mountlake Terrace; Monday Oct. 18; 7 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2
No details reported
Records: Stanwood 10-1; Edmonds-Woodway 2-9
Edmonds-Woodway next league match; at Meadowdale; Monday Oct. 18; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale at Lynnwood
Cancelled due to rain
Next Match: 3A Wesco South Boys Tennis Tournament; Tuesday Oct. 19; 11 a.m. at Jackson High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
