High school sports roundup for Oct. 13-14, 2023

Football
Monroe defeated Edmonds-Woodway 35-7
Records (league and overall): Monroe 5-0, 7-0; Edmonds-Woodway 4-1, 5-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Oct. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cascade defeated Meadowdale 40-31
Scoring by quarter: 1 2 3 4 Final
Cascade 6 6 14 14 40
Meadowdale 16 7 0 8 31
Scoring plays:
Cascade: Zach Lopez 72 yard run (PAT no good)
Meadowdale: Augusta Wilrich 4 yard run (Augusta Wilrich 2 pt run)
Meadowdale: Augusta Wilrich 5 yard run (Luis Partida Del Rosario 2 pt run)
Meadowdale: Augusta Wilrich 6 yard run (Brian Mills PAT)
Cascade: Andi Cosme 38 yard pass from Zachary Surowiec (PAT no good)
Cascade: Zach Lopez 3 yard run (Brandon Lagutang pass from Zachary Surowiec for 2 pt)
Cascade: Marcel Alexander 8 yard pass from Zachary Surowiec (PAT no good)
Cascade: Zach Lopez 3 yard run (PAT no good)
Cascade: Andi Cosme 30 yard run (Wen Zhang pass from Zachary Surowiec for 2 pt)
Meadowdale: Victor Eicher 28 yard pss from Cameron Platt (Cameron Platt 2 pt run)
Cascade stats:
Passing:
Zachary Surowiec: 5 for 13, 69 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing:
Zach Lopez: 26 rushes for 204 yards, 3 TDs
Andi Cosme: 4 rushes for 103 yards, 1 TD
Brandon Lagutang: 7 rushes for 34 yards
Wen Zhang: 3 rushes for 14 yards
Zachary Surowiec: 3 rushes for – 3 yards
Receiving:
Andi Cosme: 2 receptions for 37 yards, 1 TD
Ben Robinson: 2 receptions for 24 yards
Marcel Alexander: 1 reception for 8 yards
Meadowdale stats:
Passing:
Cameron Platt: 7 for 16, 144 yards, 1 TD
Rushing:
Augusta Wilrich: 14 rushes for 100 yards, 3 TDs
Cameron Platt: 13 rushes for 57 yards
Luis Partida Del Rosario: 13 rushes for 29 yards
Brian Mills: 2 rushes for 14 yards
Jordan Joyce: 3 rushes for 10 yards
Nolan Swanson: 1 rush for 3 yards
Receiving:
Victor Eicher: 5 receptions for 139 yards, 1 TD
Nolan Swanson: 2 receptions for 5 yards
Records: Cascade 2-4; Meadowdale 3-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 20; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Inglemoor defeated Mountlake Terrace 27-20
The Rams went on the road and defeated the Hawks in a non-conference game on Mountlake Terrace’s Homecoming night. Mountlake Terrace will next play Edmonds-Woodway on Friday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. with the winning team clinching a playoff berth by finishing in second place in the Wesco 3A South Division.
Records: Inglemoor 4-3; Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Oct. 20; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 47-7
Shorecrest highlights:
Daniel Stephenson: 3 TD passes, 1 TD rushing
Gus Hamilton: 2 TD receptions
Charlie Chin: 1 TD reception
Jake Lockwood: 1 TD rushing
Tyson Lasconia: 1 TD rushing
Garrett Chamberlin: 1 TD interception return
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-5, 2-5; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-7
Lynnwood next game: at Redmond; Thursday, Oct.19; 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Singles:
Joseph Na (Mar) defeated Hai Ho (MT) 6-1, 6-2
Ilya Tambanua (Mar) defeated Kaleb Wendt (MT) 6-0, 6-1
Eilan Gonzalez (Mar) defeated Jayden Nguyen (MT) 6-3, 6-3
Amar Salmi (Mar) defeated Austin Toulouse (MT) 6-2, 7-5
Doubles:
Owen Smith/Nick Barushka (MT) defeated Jay Chung/Henry Nguyen (Mar) 6-1, 6-0
Josh Bozick/Brandon Uuoas (MT) defeated Nathan Na/Jarell Lara (Mar) 6-2, 6-1
Anton Guerrero/Tyson Castaneda (MT) defeated Kim-Kim lapingcao/Oliver Tetelepta (Mar) 6-2, 6-3
Mountlake Terrace next: Wesco 3A South Championship Tournament; Tuesday, Oct. 17; 1 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
