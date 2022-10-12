High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2022

Girls soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
Ava Hunt
Morgan Damschen
Laura Rice
Mountlake Terrace assists:
Claire August (3)
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-1-2, 8-1-3; Meadowdale 4-5-1, 4-6-1
Mountlake Terrace next match; at Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m.
Meadowdale next match; vs Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
Reilly Schindler 2
Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo
Kari Adams
Melia Plumis
Vivian Adkins
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goal keepers:
Meredith Eldridge
Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 4-4-2, 5-4-2; Lynnwood 0-11-0, 0-12-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville Getchell; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys tennis
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2
Singles:
Aden Le (MT) defeated Riley McNicol (S) 6-3, 6-0
Jeremy Perreault (MT) defeated Braeden Requa (S) 6-2, 6-1
Greyson Pierce (S) defeated Hans Bahm (MT) 6-0, 6-4
Blake Almanza (S) defeated Owen Smith (MT) 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
Morgan Zill/Ethan Eichler (S) defeated Josh Bozick/Braeden Davidson (MT) 6-1, 6-0
John Floyd/Colby Campbell (S) defeated Yash Verma/Anto Guerrero (MT) 6-3, 6-2
Riley Pappas/Joey Poetzl (S) defeated Justin Ho/Davis Gonzaga (MT) 6-4, 6-3
Records: Stanwood 5-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-9
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Mariner; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Volleyball
Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0
25-12, 25-19, 25-17
Meadowdale individual results:
Tanna Kollen: 12 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs
Steph Grimes: 10 digs, 4 aces
Laiken Thoesen: 8 kills
Eden Thoesen: 20 assists
Mountlake Terrace individual results:
Jessie Tong: 5 kills, 10 digs
Haley Trinh: 17 digs
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 8-1, 9-2; Mountlake Terrace 2-7, 4-7
Meadowdale next match: at Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 13; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls swimming
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 139-38
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Valerie Wang (J) 2:17.65
200 medley: Elissa Anderson (J) 2:21.50
50 freestyle: Evelyn O’Neal (J) 27.23
Diving: Lauren Wierschke (J) 221.60
100 butterfly: Olivia Hoyla (J) 1:00.11
100 freestyle: Lindsay Catli (J) 1:02.08
500 freestyle: Rebecca Coates (L) 6:07.19
100 backstroke: Anderson (J) 1:06.46
100 breaststroke: O’Neal (J) 1:16.12
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Jackson (Julia Song, Hoyla, Anderson, Celina Hernandez-Murillo) 2:00.20
200 freestyle: Jackson (Anderson, Hernandez-Murillo, Hoyla, Song) 1:44.35
400 freestyle: Jackson (Elaine Chau, Wang, Emily Skeels, Sabrina Pressler) 4:27.00
Records: Jackson 3-0; Lynnwood 0-5
Lynnwood next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace vs Edmonds-Woodway
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 13; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: at Kamiak; Tuesday, Oct. 18; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
