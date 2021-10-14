High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2021

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 2-1

Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:

– Natalie Cardin

– Chloe Parker

Mountlake Terrace assist:

– Claire August

Arlington goal scorer:

– Carly Bartlow

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-2-3; Arlington 3-7-2

Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Cascade; Thursday Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1

Lynnwood goal scorer:

– Maya Kembel

Records: Stanwood 7-5; Lynnwood 3-8-1

Lynnwood next match; at Everett; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-0

Meadowdale goal scorers:

– Nikki Dallas (2)

– Rachel Reitz

Meadowdale Goalkeeper Shutout:

Maci Mork (5th shutout of the season)

Records: Meadowdale 4-7-1; Cascade 0-10-1

Meadowdale next match; vs Arlington; Thursday Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-1

Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:

– Deanna Montero Vega (2)

– Viviana Adkins

Edmonds-Woodway assist:

– Clara Miceli

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2; Everett 3-8

Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Stanwood; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1

Stanwood individual stats:

– Barrett Anderson 11 kills and 17 digs

– Baylor Hezel 15 kills and 13 digs

– Karli Niegemann 12 digs and 4 aces

– Olivia Rueckert 14 kills

– Grace Henken 36 assists and 8 digs

Records: Stanwood 9-1; Lynnwood 7-4

Lynnwood next league match; vs Everett; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

Everett individual stats:

– Camille Maggio 18 kills and 14 digs

– Caroline Jameson 10 kills, 7 aces and 5 blocks

– Lili Thompson 11 kills

– Maggie Chadwick 41 assists

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

– Kaitlyn Jensen 10 kills, 4 aces and 12 digs

– Erika Fosberg 11 kills

Records: Everett 6-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8

Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Stanwood; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Tennis

Meadowdale at Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m.

— By Steve Willits