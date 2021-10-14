High school sports roundup for Oct. 12, 2021

Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 2-1
Mountlake Terrace goal scorers:
– Natalie Cardin
– Chloe Parker
Mountlake Terrace assist:
– Claire August
Arlington goal scorer:
– Carly Bartlow
Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-2-3; Arlington 3-7-2
Mountlake Terrace next match; vs Cascade; Thursday Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1
Lynnwood goal scorer:
– Maya Kembel
Records: Stanwood 7-5; Lynnwood 3-8-1
Lynnwood next match; at Everett; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-0
Meadowdale goal scorers:
– Nikki Dallas (2)
– Rachel Reitz
Meadowdale Goalkeeper Shutout:
Maci Mork (5th shutout of the season)
Records: Meadowdale 4-7-1; Cascade 0-10-1
Meadowdale next match; vs Arlington; Thursday Oct. 14; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway goal scorers:
– Deanna Montero Vega (2)
– Viviana Adkins
Edmonds-Woodway assist:
– Clara Miceli
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-4-2; Everett 3-8
Edmonds-Woodway next match; at Stanwood; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 3-1
Stanwood individual stats:
– Barrett Anderson 11 kills and 17 digs
– Baylor Hezel 15 kills and 13 digs
– Karli Niegemann 12 digs and 4 aces
– Olivia Rueckert 14 kills
– Grace Henken 36 assists and 8 digs
Records: Stanwood 9-1; Lynnwood 7-4
Lynnwood next league match; vs Everett; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Everett individual stats:
– Camille Maggio 18 kills and 14 digs
– Caroline Jameson 10 kills, 7 aces and 5 blocks
– Lili Thompson 11 kills
– Maggie Chadwick 41 assists
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Kaitlyn Jensen 10 kills, 4 aces and 12 digs
– Erika Fosberg 11 kills
Records: Everett 6-5; Edmonds-Woodway 2-8
Edmonds-Woodway next league match; vs Stanwood; Thursday Oct. 14; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Tennis
Meadowdale at Shorewood
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: vs Arlington; Wednesday Oct. 13; 3:30 p.m.
— By Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.