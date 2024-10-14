High school sports roundup for Oct. 11-12, 2024

Friday, Oct. 11
Football
Meadowdale defeated Everett 21-14 (2OT)
Kealoha Kapo’o-Sebate played the role of hero for the Meadowdale Mavericks on Friday night. He intercepted four passes on defense — including one in the end zone at the end of regulation — and then caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass, a 14-yard strike from quarterback Zekiah Gamble in the second overtime. With the win, Meadowdale improved to 2-3 in Wesco league play.
Everett had a chance to win the game in regulation. With the score tied 14-14, the Seagulls moved the ball inside the Mavericks’ 2-yard line with 11 seconds remaining, but Kapo’o-Sebate ended the threat with his third interception of the night. After the Mavericks missed a field goal attempt in the first overtime, Kapo’o-Sebate intercepted another pass to force a second overtime. Kapo’o-Sebate then scored the go- ahead touchdown pass. Everett still had an opportunity to match or win the game with their second overtime possession but the Mavericks’ defense turned the Seagulls away on four attempts — two of which were pass breakups by Kapo’o-Sebate.
Passing:
Zekiah Gamble: 15 for 22, 172 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT
Rushing:
Cayden Rivera: 16 carries for 70 yards
Brian Mills: 4 carries for 27 yards, 1 touchdown
Jordan Joyce: 5 carries for 15 yards
Zekiah Gamble: 5 carries for -7 yards, 1 TD
Receiving:
Andre Titus: 4 catches, 69 yards
Kealoha Kapo’o-Sebate: 4 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD
Jackson Greene: 3 catches, 30 yards
Jack Baker: 2 catches, 18 yards
Nolan Swanson: 2 catches, 18 yards
Defensive interceptions:
Kealoha Kapo’o-Sebate: 4 interceptions
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-3, 2-4; Everett 1-4, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Oct. 18; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 35-17
The Hawks outscored the Stormrays 21-0 in the second half on the way to a homecoming victory. Mountlake Terrace sophomore running back Owen Boswell rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries while sophomore quarterback Mason Wilson rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Defensively, Boswell contributed 10 tackles, and juniors Nate Brown (13) and Liam Moore (11) also finished the game with double-digit tackles for the Hawks.
Mountlake Terrace stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson: 2 for 5, 8 yards
Rushing:
Owen Boswell: 20 carries, 176 yards, 3 touchdowns
Mason Wilson: 10 carries, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns
Evan Sciutti: 5 carries, 26 yards
Nate Brown: 4 carries, 16 yards
Receiving:
Nate Brown: 2 catches, 8 yards
Tackles:
Nate Brown 13, Liam Moore 11, Owen Boswell 10, Eli Swett 8 (1 fumble recovery), Cody Ekanayake 7, Ryan Pineda 7, Terrance Lindamood 6 (1 sack), Ely Meegan 6, Jacob Gomez 4, D’andre Daigre 3, Joaquin Costales 2, Mo Sillah 2, Mason Wilson 2, Taylin Gates 1, Aaron Hatfield 1, Hunter Nuckols 1
Kicking:
Liam Moore 5 for 5 PAT
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 3-1, 4-2; Shorewood 2-2, 4-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Everett; Friday, Oct. 18; 5 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Sultan defeated Lynnwood 42-14
No details reported
Records: Sultan 3-3; Lynnwood 0-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Oct. 18; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 42-14
Click here to ready story.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cross Country
Nike Hole In The Wall Invite
at Lakewood High School
Numerous schools including Lynnwood and Meadowdale.
Click below to see results:
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/235817/results/all
Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: Edmonds School District XC Championships; Thursday, Oct. 17; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park
4th Annual Mountain Loop Invitational
at Granite Falls High School
14 schools including Mountlake Terrace
Click below for all results
www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/233563/results/all
Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds School District XC Championshps; Thursday, Oct. 17; 3:30 p.m. at Ballinger Park
— Compiled by Steve Willits
