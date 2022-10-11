High school sports roundup for Oct. 10, 2022

Boys tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kamiak 5-2

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Zion An (K) 6-2, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Anthony Madison (K) 6-2, 6-2

Nalu Akiona (EW) defeated Richard Bahn (K) 6-4, 6-4

Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Grigory Ermizin (K) 6-0, 6-3

Doubles:

Zach Boonsripisol/Alex Vang (K) defeated Jude Wilcox/Armon Mkrtychev (EW) 7-5, 6-7 (6-8) 6-2

Drew Warner/Ben Hanson (EW) defeated Levi Seslar/Manny Min (K) 7-5, 6-3

Sean Benoit/Dylan Kim (K) defeated Will Bates/Noah Crosky (EW) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-0; Kamiak 9-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m.

Lynnwood vs Mariner

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Marysville-Pilchuck; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Volleyball

Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-19, 25-19, 25-23

Lynnwood individual stats:

Hannah Johnson: 12 kills, 8 blocks, 2 aces

Sammy Holmer: 9 kills, 6 aces

Paige Gessey: 6 kills, 6 digs

Charlie Thomas: 24 assists, 2 aces

Eva Sum: 12 digs, 2 aces

Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:

Elizabeth Veshkurova: 7 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks

Indira Carey-Boxley: 6 kills, 6 blocks

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-1, 9-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-5, 7-5)

Lynnwood next match: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday, Oct. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits