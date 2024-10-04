High school sports roundup for Oct. 1, 2024

Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-0
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Janie Hanson 2
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Natalie Maxey and Gabbie Martin-Mazzeo
Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper:
Alice Everett
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-3, 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-2-1; 3-3-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 3; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Jackson; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 1-0
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0-1, 7-0-1; Meadowdale 2-3, 4-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 3; 5:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood vs Cascade
No results reported
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cascade 122-48
Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 2:12.22
200 individual medley: Alana Dewing (C) 2:40.34
50 freestyle: May Phut (C) 27.27
100 butterfly: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:02.46
100 freestyle: Tatumn Detjen (EW) 1:00.64
500 freestyle: Zoe MacDonald (EW) 5:55.05
100 backstroke: Olivia Garcia (EW) 1:03.85
100 breaststroke: Lauren Tra (EW) 1:21.11
Relay event winners:
200 medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 2:01.56
200 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:51.22
400 freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Maya Bergan, Olivia Garcia, Zoe MacDonald) 4:11.23
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
No results reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday October 3; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Kamiak and Shorecrest; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.