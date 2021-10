High school sports roundup for Oct. 1, 2021

Boys Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-0

Singles:

Russell Anderson (EW) defeated Aden Le (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Steven Anderson (EW) defeated Kai Magbahat (MT) 6-0, 6-1

Grant Oliver (EW) defeated Trace Fagan (MT) 6-1, 6-0

Sam Browne (EW) defeated Benn Britton (MT) 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-2

Doubles:

Armon Mkrtychev/Will Bates (EW) defeated Christian Gill-More/Jeremy Perreault (MT) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Jude Wilcox/Peyson Smith (EW) defeated Nathaniel Ballard/Matthew Choi (MT) 6-1, 6-3

Noah Crosky/Jackson Fritz (EW) defeated Alexander Ballard/Hans Bahm 6-1, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Monday Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Monday Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-2

Singles:

Cole Balen (AM) defeated Tommy McMahon (L) 6-1, 6-1

Sean Balen (AM) defeated Evan Yang (L) 6-0, 6-2

Ethan Welter (AM) defeated Andy Ho (L) 6-0, 6-2

Drew Kiner (L) defeated Zach Cuda (AM) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Sam Mulliken/Patrick Kenny (AM) defeated Matt Ruiz/Luke Tyler (L) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4)

Ethan Truong/Alvin Le (L) defeated Andrew Davenport/Lochlan Shevlin (AM) 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

Josh Barnes/Josh Navula (AM) defeated Eric Phan/Remy Young (L) 6-1, 6-4

Lynnwood next match: at Edmonds-Woodway; Monday Oct. 4; 3:30 p.m.

Football

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 34-3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3; Meadowdale 0-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Snohomish; Friday Oct. 8: 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Friday Oct. 8: 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe 33-28

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-3; Monroe 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday October 8: 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 20-18

Records: Lynnwood 1-3; Shorecrest 1-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday Oct. 8: 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

