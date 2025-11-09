High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Football

Non-playoff season finale

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 29-28

The Lynnwood Royals scored a touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion with less than three minutes to play, ending a 29-game losing streak with a 29-28 win over Marysville Getchell. The victory came on the final game of the season. The Royals’ last win came on the final game of the season in 2022, a 20-11 victory over West Seattle on Nov. 4, 2022.

Senior Jaceer Brooks led the Royals with 126 rushing yards and three touchdowns on offense and also had an interception on defense.

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Offense- Rushing:

Jaceer Brooks: 14 for 126 yards, 3 TDs

Hannibal Bendawi: 11 for 72 yards

Justin Young: 5 for 61 yards

Sam Jack: 1 TD

Defense:

Jaceer Brooks: 1 INT, 4 tackles

Hannibal Bendawi: 5 tackles

Sam Jack: 5 tackles

Donovan Golston: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss

Noah Peterson: 3 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss

Elijah Howell: 5 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss

Records: Lynnwood 1-9; Marysville Getchell 0-10

Playoffs

Seattle Prep defeated Mountlake Terrace 20-10

Records: Seattle Prep 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 8-2