High school sports roundup for Nov. 7, 2023

Volleyball
3A District 1 quarterfinal playoff matches
Meadowdale defeated Ferndale 3-0
25-17, 25-12, 25-22
Meadowdale stats:
Violet Dubois: 12 kills, 10 digs
Laiken Thoesen: 27 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces
Sofia Brockmeyer: 15 digs
Jackie Tang: 6 kills, 5 digs
Records: Meadowdale 13-5; Ferndale 10-8
Meadowdale next match: District semifinals vs Shorewood; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School
Lynnwood defeated Oak Harbor 3-1
25-9, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
Lynnwood stats:
Sammy Holmer: 11 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces
Hannah Johnson: 9 kills, 4 blocks
Charlie Thomas: 38 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills
Oak Harbor stats:
Karen Salinger: 14 kills, 11 digs
Jasmine Phillips: 17 digs, 3 aces
Records: Lynnwood 18-0; Oak Harbor 10-8
Lynnwood next match: District semifinals vs Shorecrest; 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.