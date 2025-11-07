High school sports roundup for Nov. 6, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Girls Soccer
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 2-1
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 12-4-3; Shorecrest 10-5-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: State tournament; opponent, time and location to be announced this weekend.
Volleyball
District tournament play-in matches — winners advance to tournament, losers’ season is over
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 3-1
25-13, 25-14, 20-25, 25-16
The eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the ninth-seeded Shorecrest Scots in four sets to advance to the District tournament. The Mavericks will play in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament against top-seeded Stanwood at Stanwood High School on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
Top Meadowdale individual stats:
Ja’elle Jenkins: 22 kills, 9 digs
Violet DuBois: 10 kills, 10 digs, 4 blocks
Rian Paris: 22 assists
Records: Meadowdale 8-9; Shorecrest 5-12
Meadowdale next match: District tournament at Stanwood; Tuesday, Nov. 11; 7 p.m.
Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
The fifth-seeded Snohomish Panthers eliminated the 12th-seeded Lynnwood Royals in three straight sets to advance to the 3A District 1 tournament. Snohomish will next play fourth-seeded Monroe on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Lynnwood’s season ends with an overall record of 4-14.
Records: Snohomish 11-7; Lynnwood 4-14
Football
Week 10 non-playoff season finales
Meadowdale defeated North Creek 34-28
The Meadowdale Mavericks bounced back from a playoff play-in loss to Snohomish last week and defeated North Creek 34-28 in both teams’ final game of the season. Junior running back Cayden Rivera rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Mavericks finished their season with a 6-4 record.
Meadowdale top individual stats:
Passing
Ki Gamble: 10/17, 56 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing
Cayden Rivera: 25 for 198 yards, 2 TDs
Aidan Osborne: 13 for 71 yards, 1 TD
Ki Gamble: 8 for 43 yards
Receiving:
Taylor Brown: 3 for 30 yards, 2 TD
Aidan Osborne: 4 for 20 yards
Cayden Rivera: 1 for 2 yards
Jack Baker: 2 for – 3 yards
Final records: Meadowadale 7-3; North Creek 1-9
Squalicum defeated Edmonds-Woodway 14-12
No details reported
Final records: Squalicum 6-4; Edmonds-Woodway 5-5
