High school sports roundup for Nov. 4, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
Girls Soccer
District tournament semifinal results
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0
Nevaeh Henderson scored the game’s first goal in the 59th minute and Lizzie Allyn added an insurance goal in the 72nd minute as the top-seeded Snohomish Panthers advanced to the District championship game with a 2-0 victory over the fourth-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors. The win also also guarantees the Panthers a spot in the upcoming state tournament for the first time since 2022. Snohomish will next play sixth-seeded Shorewood in the District Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 8; 2 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.
The loss moves the Warriors into the consolation bracket of the tournament and they will play a winner-to-state, loser-out game against second-seeded Shorecrest on Thursday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest met twice during the regular season. The first match ended in a 1-1 tie on Sept. 23 followed by a 1-0 Shorecrest victory on Oct. 21.
Records: Snohomish 14-3-1; Edmonds-Woodway 11-4-3
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Consolation bracket – koser out
Ferndale defeated Meadowdale 5-2
The eighth-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks’ season ended Wednesday with a 5-2 loss against the fifth-seeded Ferndale Golden Eagles. Ferndale will next play seventh-seeded Oak Harbor in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Shoreline Stadium on Thursday Nov. 6; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.
Records: Ferndale 11-5-3; Meadowdale 9-8-2
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.