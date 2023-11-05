High school sports roundup for Nov. 3-4, 2023

Football (regional playoffs- winner to state/loser out)

Bellevue defeated Mountlake Terrace 49-7

The Hawks season came to an end on Friday night with a loss on the road against the Wolverines. Bellevue advances to the 3A state tournament with the win.

Records: Bellevue 7-2; Mountlake Terrace 6-4

Mountain View defeated Edmonds-Woodway 42-28

The Thunder overcame a 14-point deficit and advanced to the 3A state tournament while the Warriors’ season came to an end.

Steven Warren Jr. threw two first-half touchdown passes and Rashaad Gerona-Chatters rushed for another as Edmonds-Woodway jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Mountain View responded by scoring 35 consecutive points in the second half, including three third-quarter touchdown runs from Porter Drake.

Warren Jr. finished the game with three touchdown passes, two to Diego Escandon and one to David Danyo. The Warriors ended their season with an overall record of 6-4.

Records: Mountain View 9-1; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4

Cross Country

3A State Championships

at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco- 3 mile course

Boys

Team Results:

1. Seattle Prep 80

2. Mt Spokane 123

3. Central Kitsap 133

4. Arlington 152

5. Shorewood 156

6. Bishop Blanchet 163

7. Cheney 167

8. Mercer Island 183

9. Gig Harbor 187

10. Lincoln (Seattle) 231

14. Edmonds-Woodway 385

18. Meadowdale 436

Top individual finishers:

1. Owen Powell (Mercer Island) 15:19

2. Vincent Recupero (Bishop Blanchet) 15:27

3. Jack Henzke (Seattle Prep) 15:38

4. Kade Brownell (Mt. Spokane) 15:42

5. Jonathan Miles (Gig Harbor) 15:46

6. Parker Westermann (Mt Spokane) 15:48

7. Preston Fradet (Gig Harbor) 15:51

8. Micaiah Aden (North Central) 15:52

9. Calvin Hilton (Cheney) 15:53

10. Bodie Thomas (Mercer Island) 15:58

Edmonds School District finishers:

66. Boden Chapek (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:07

67. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 17:08

90. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:22

99. Luke Blomberg (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:26

108. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 17:30

110. Elisha Einfeld (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:30

116. Isaac Mach (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:33

139. Danny Loveless (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:50

143. Reilly Brookhart (Mountlake Terrace) 17:51

146. Mason Kempf (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:52

154. Will Thompson (Edmonds-Woodway) 17:57

158. Logan Toulouse (Mountlake Terrace) 18:01

168. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 18:10

178. Keyshawn Shepard (Meadowdale) 18:34

180. Jacob Roark (Meadowdale) 18:37

N/A. Patrick Steier (Meadowdale) 19:57

Girls

Team Results:

1. Central Kitsap 74

2. Bishop Blanchet 133

3. Mead 147

4. Gig Harbor 176

5. Arlington 177

6. Ballard 216

7. Mercer Island 218

8. Roosevelt 223

9. Lincoln (Seattle) 225

10. Stadium 226

Top individual finishers:

1. Sophia Rodriguez (Mercer Island) 17:21

2. Victoria Rodiguez (Mercer Island) 17:36

3. Elektra Higgins (Peninsula) 17:44

4. Latham West (Bonney Lake) 18:03

5. Mary Andelin (Stanwood) 18:25

6. Lejla Carlsson (Gig Harbor) 18:30

7. Alexa Matora (Lake Washington) 18:31

8. Paige Gerrard (Snohomish) 18:39

9. Clare Herring (Central Kitsap) 18:41

10. Raegan Borg (Mead) 18:41

Edmonds School District finishers:

34. Peyton Conover (Meadowdale) 19:33

90. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:39

134. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 21:19

145. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 21:33

165. Arielle Analau (Mountlake Terrace) 22:02

Girls Swimming

3A District Championships

at Snohomish Aquatic Center

Team Scores

1. Shorecrest 392

2. Shorewood 291

3. Edmonds-Woodway 271

4. Snohomish 259

5. Stanwood 168

6. Mountlake Terrace 151

7. Marysville Getchell 136

8. Monroe 125

9. Oak Harbor 103

10. Meadowdale 79

11. Cascade 78

12. Marysville Pilchuck 60

13. Lynnwood 59

14. Mount Vernon 36

15. Everett 35

16. Ferndale 25

Individual event results have not been reported. Please check back later for top individual performances from Edmonds School District swimmers.

— Compiled by Steve Willits