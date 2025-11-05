High school sports roundup for Nov. 3, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Volleyball

(regular-season finales)

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 3-1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-7, 7-9; Shorewood 6-6, 7-9

Meadowdale next match: District Tournament play in match vs Shorecrest; Thursday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

In a battle for the fifth and final Wesco 3A south playoff berth, the Lynnwood Royals defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in three straight sets. The Royals will play at Snohomish on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the District tournament play-in game.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks finished their season with a 3-9 Wesco 3A league record and 8-10 record overall. The Royals and Hawks finished the regular season tied in the standings, however the Royals won the tiebreaker by winning both of their head-to-head encounters.

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-9, 4-13; Mountlake Terrace 3-9, 8-10

Lynnwood next match: District play in against Snohomish; Thursday, Nov. 6; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Mountlake Terrace season is over.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-1

Indira Carey-Boxley had 21 kills and 11 digs as the Warriors finished the regular season with 9-3 Wesco 3A South record and a 12-4 overall record, defeating Shorecrest 3-1. The Warriors have advanced to the 3A District 1 tournament as the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of Thursday’s Everett-Oak Harbor play-in game. The Warriors will host the winner of that match on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The Shorecrest Scots enter postseason play as the ninth seed and will play eighth-seeded Meadowdale at Meadowdale on Thursday, Nov. 6 in a District tournament play-in elimination match. The winner of that match will advance to the District tournament and play top-seeded Stanwood on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-3, 12-4; Shorecrest 4-8, 5-11

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs winner of Everett-Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Nov. 11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School