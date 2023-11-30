High school sports roundup for Nov. 29, 2023

Girls Basketball

Sehome defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-29

Scoring by quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Sehome 15 6 11 13 45

Mountlake Terrace 3 5 12 9 29

Sehome scoring:

Natalie Brewer 15, Maddie Cooper 11, Emmy Hart 8, Kylie Watson 7, Hazel Gaston 2, Ailina Rabang 2

Mountlake Terrace scoring:

Jordyn Stokes 11, Anais Castillo 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Alexa Brock 3, Clara Loveless 2, Abby Schmicker 2, Hurley Schmidt 2

Records: Sehome 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ferndale; Saturday, Dec. 2; 2 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik make a move in the low post Wednesday. (Photo by Darwin Tamayo)

Lynnwood defeated Ingraham 86-24

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 1-0; Ingraham 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Bothell; Saturday, Dec. 2; 7 p.m.

Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-53

Redmond scorers:

Yuki Willis 21

Isabel Schneider 20

Iha Kasam 19

Rosie Walker 5

Sofia Locati 4

Natalie West 2

Reese Epple 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Natalie Durbin 25

Indira Carey-Boxley 12 points and 10 rebounds

Finley Wichers 11

Naomi Limb 3

Jade Fajarillo 2

Records: Redmond 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lincoln (Seattle); Saturday, Dec. 2; 1:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits