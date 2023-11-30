High school sports roundup for Nov. 28, 2023

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Sedro-Woolley 65-62 (OT)

Jaymon Wright scored eight of his game-high 21 points in overtime as the Mavericks won their season opener on the road against the Cubs. Tate Lynch added 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Avery Polote scored eight points and David Janzen added six points along with a game-high 19 rebounds.

Jae Thompson hit a 3-point shot at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. Thompson scored 12 points for Sedro-Woolley. Ethan DeJong led the Cubs with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Score by quarter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT FINAL

Meadowdale 13 11 16 12 13 65

Sedro-Woolley 14 10 16 12 10 62

Meadowdale stats:

Jaymon Wright 21 points, 10 rebounders, 6 assists, 3 steals, 9/10 FT

Tate Lynch- 19 points (5 three-point shots)

Avery Pelote 8 points

David Janzen 6 points, 19 rebounds

Natnael Ghirmay 5 points, 4 steals

Khalil Botley 4 points

Noah Million 2 points

Sedro-Woolley scorers:

Ethan DeJong 20 points, 13 rebounds

Cliff Tadema 14 points, 6 assists, 4 steals

Jae Thompson 12 points, 3/5 3pt shots

Connor Griffin 7 points, 7 rebounds

Isaac Johnson 6 points, 5 block shots

Logan Roth 3 points

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Sedro-Woolley 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Friday December 1; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Ingraham defeated Lynnwood 65-42

Ingraham leading scorer:

Dayne Cardonza 28

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Brandon Arceo 17, Jace Hampson 8, Julian Mcdonald 8

Records: Ingraham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: at Inglemoor; Friday December 1; 8:10 p.m.

Ballard defeated Edmonds-Woodway 59-55

No details results

Records: Ballard 1-0; Edmonds-Woodway 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lincoln (Seattle); Saturday December 2; 12:00 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lynden defeated Meadowdale 62-55

Meadowdale leading scorers:

Mia Brockmeyer 15, Gia Powell 14, Audrey Lucas 7

Records: Lynden 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynden Christian; 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Meadowdale High School

Boys Swimming

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 108-58

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Nolan Tyler (L) 2:01.52

200 medley: Yurii Onofriichuk (C)

50 freestyle: Alex Lee (L) 24.47

100 butterfly: Danny Calkins (L) 1:07.47

100 freestyle: Kedon Campbell (C) 1:02.33

500 freestyle: Ciaran Dewing (C) 5:50.49

100 backstroke: Nolan Tyler (L) 1:02.67

100 breaststroke: Yurii Onofriichuk (C) 1:03.06

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Danny Calkins, Matias Andry) 1:54.52

200 freestyle: Cascade (Robbie Saunders, Ethan Paul, Trevor Krestel, Yurii Onofriichuk) 1:46.45

400 freestyle: Cascade (Ciaran Dewing, Aries Goodman, Kedon Campbell, Ethan Paul) 4:08.53

Lynnwood next meet: vs. Meadowdale; 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits