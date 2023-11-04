High school sports roundup for Nov. 2, 2023

Girls Soccer

District tournament play-in game

Ferndale defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 (penalty kicks)

The Hawks’ season came to an end when they lost to the Golden Eagles on penalty kicks in the District 1 play-in game. Mountlake Terrace concluded the season with an overall record of 11-6-2. Ferndale advances to the District double-elimination quarterfinal round where they will play at Meadowdale on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

District tournament play-in game

Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

The Warriors pushed the Golden Eagles to a deciding fifth but came up a little short as their season came to an end. Edmonds-Woodway’s final season record is 9-9. Ferndale advances to the District double-elimination quarterfinal round with the win.

Football

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 39-16

Meadowdale stat leaders:

Passing:
Cameron Platt 8 for 20, 108 yards, 1 touchdown

Rushing:
Auggie Wilrich 14 carries for 62 yards
Cameron Platt 14 carries for 59 yards
Jordan Joyce 5 carries for 18 yards, 1 touchdown

Receiving:
Victor Eicher 6 catchers for 60 yards, 1 touchdown

Records: Stanwood 4-6; Meadowdale 4-6
Final game of the season for both teams.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

