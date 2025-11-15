Friday, November 14, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Nov. 13, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Volleyball

3A District 1 Consolation Bracket (loser out/winner advances to the next round)

Mount Vernon defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-2

Edmonds-Woodway’s Eva Belova (8) and Calla Camp (6) go up to block against Mount Vernon High School in a District 1 loser-out playoff game held at Stanwood High on Thursday, Nov. 13. (Photos by Joe Christian)
E-W junior Sawyer Hiatt goes for a kill against Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Warriors senior Indira Carey-Boxley (3) blocks at the net with Calla Camp (6) against the Bulldogs on Thursday.
The Warrior are energized after coming back from a 2-0 set deficit to pull even with Mount Vernon at 2-2. In a tense and close tie-breaker, they lost 15-13, which ended their season.

The 10th-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs advanced to the final consolation round and are one win away from a state tournament berth, defeating the third-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors in five sets. Mount Vernon will next face top-seeded Stanwood at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 in a loser-out/winner-to-state match at Stanwood High School. The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors season is over with a 12-7 final record.

Records: Mount Vernon 7-11; Edmonds-Woodway 12-7
Edmonds-Woodway season is over

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 3-1

Meadowdale High School senior Violet BuBois (3) battles at the net in a District 1 loser -out playoff game versus Snohomish HS in a game held at Stanwood High on Thursday, Nov. 13. The Mavericks’ Briannah Pardee(5) stands ready to assist. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Mavericks’ senior Ja’elle Jenkins (13) goes for a kill against Snohomish on Thursday.
The Mavs celebrate a point by senior Lindsey Warner (9) on Thursday.
Mavs’ senior Constantine Boenarjo (4) follows the ball all the way to the wall, trying for a save as her teammates react.
Meadowdale coaches and players show their feelings as they realize their season is about to end. Snohomish took the match 3-1.

The fifth-seeded Snohomish Panthers ended the season for the Meadowdale Mavericks with a four set win. The Panthers will have one final chance to qualify for the state tournament when they face second-seeded Ferndale at noon Saturday, Nov. 15 at Stanwood High School. Meadowdale’s season ends with an overall record of 8-11.

Records: Snohomish 12-8; Meadowdale 8-11
Meadowdale’s season is over

 

