High school sports roundup for Nov. 1-2, 2024

Posted: November 3, 2024 16

Friday, Nov. 1

Football

Sedro Woolley defeated Mountlake Terrace 40-0

Terrace’s Tommy Geyer (34) returns a kick against Sedro Woolley at Edmonds Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Andrew McBride (14) celebrates Aaron Hatfield’s hard tackle in the first half.
Nate Brown (98) runs the ball in the second half.
Terrace’s Jacob Gomez breaks up a Cubs pass in the endzone.
Terrace fans were still in a Halloween mood.
Taylin Gates (right) looks for room to run.
A host of Hawks chase Sedro Woolley’s Tavon Sutton (16).

The second-place 3A Wesco North Sedro Woolley Cubs defeated the second-place 3A Wesco South Mountlake Terrace Hawks in the annual Wesco crossover matchups. Both teams move on to the state round of 32 playoffs next week. Sedro Woolley will play at Central Valley and Mountlake Terrace will play at Eastside Catholic.

Records: Sedro Woolley 7-2; Mountlake Terrace 6-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: playoffs at Eastside Catholic; Friday, Nov. 8; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Getchell 35-21

Edmonds-Woodway junior wide receiver Lukas Wanke (2) breaks away from Marysville-Getchell defenders for a long yardage gain during the Warriors – Chargers postseason crossover game Friday, Nov. 1. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Junior linebacker Carmelo LaRocca (33) zeros in on Charger quarterback Arion Palacol (10) after penetrating the Charger backfield.
Charger quarterback Arion Palacol (10) is surrounded by the Warrior defensive line, led by senior defensive lineman St. Michael Egenamba (72) and senior linebacker Kellen Osborne-McKenna (25).
Charger quarterback Arion Palacol (10) comes nose to nose with Warrior junior linebacker Sam Isaac (12).
Warrior senior wide receiver Killian Chappel (5) catches a pass on the near sideline for a Warrior first down.
Warrior senior offensive lineman Nicholas Manz (75) and junior offensive lineman Kainoa Davis (51) push open the Chargers right side for offensive running room.
Warrior junior quarterback Cruz Escandon (6) keeps the ball for a sweep around the left side.
Warrior sophomore linebacker Nathan Schlack (16) forces a fumble on Charger senior wide receiver Zack Pittman (5).
Warrior junior defensive back Andrew Bau (4) picks up the Charger fumble for a possession turnover.
Warrior sophomore linebacker Nathan Schlack (16) powers toward the end zone for a Warrior touchdown.

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-6; Marysvile Getchell 2-7

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 71-7

Lynnwood’s Caleb Gately (40) attempts to tackle the Timberwolves runner during the game between the two teams Friday, Nov. 1. (Photos by Scott Williams)
The Royals’ Owen Gill rolls out right looking to pass.
DonZell Brown catches a long pass from Owen Gill for Lynnwood’s only score.
Samuel Jack (7) carries the ball behind two blockers.
Victor Alvarez punts the ball away in the third quarter.

No details reported

Records: Jackson 6-3; Lynnwood 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, Nov. 8; 5 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Stanwood defeated Meadowdale 52-3
Click here to read story.

Records: Stanwood 5-4; Meadowdale 3-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Nov. 8; 8 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Saturday, Nov. 2

Girls Soccer

3A District 1 tournament (double elimination), opening round

Monroe defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1

Ally Villalobos VanSlooten scored on a goal assisted by Allison Mervin for the 11th-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a 2-1 loss against third-seeded Monroe in the opening round of the 3A District 1 tournament. The loss moves the Hawks into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament and they will have to win two consecutive elimination games in order to qualify for the state tournament. The Hawks’ first elimination game will be at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. against the 10th-seeded Everett Seagulls.

Cross Country

District 1 Championships
5000 meters at Lakewood High School

Top four teams qualify for state (seven top individual times per team go to state)

Boys team scores:
1. Shorewood 27
2. Meadowdale 109
3. Shorecrest 128
4. Stanwood 131
5. Edmonds-Woodway 134
6. Mountlake Terrace 184
7. Everett 194
8. Mount Vernon 224
9. Snohomish 227
10. Monroe 239
11. Sedro-Woolley 246
12. Marysville Getchell 299
13. Lynnwood 337
14. Oak Harbor 342
15. Ferndale 418

Boys state qualifiers (top 28 individuals and seven runners from the top four teams):
1. Max Billett (Shorewood) 15:28
2. Otto Erhart (Shorewood) 15:28
3. Ryan Khoury (Stanwood) 15:50
4. Lewis Stotler (Shorecrest) 16:08
5. Elijah Graves (Shorewood) 16:14
6. Landon Smith (Meadowdale) 16:16
7. Branden Kallstrom (Snohomish) 16:21
8. Reilly Brookhart (Mountlake Terrace) 16:24
9. Alex Yee (Shorewood) 16:26
10. Isaiah Schuelke (Shorewood) 16:28
11. Seth Wood (Monroe) 16:31
12. Nicholas Hoyer (Mount Vernon) 16:36
13. Mason Kempf (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:37
14. Sam Cooley (Snohomish) 16:44
15. Matthew Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:44
16. Andrew Muilenburg (Shorecrest) 16:45
17. Isaac Johnson (Sedro Woolley) 16:46
18. John Patterson (Meadowdale) 16:47
19. Isaac Pratt (Everett) 16:49
20. Tristan Crittenden (Shorewood) 16:50
21. Owen Eagan-Heffernan (Monroe) 16:51
22. Aiden Cortes (Marysville Getchell) 16:52
23. Josiah Pratt (Everett) 16:52
24. Austin McCroan (Monroe) 16:53
25. Luca Hooks (Edmonds-Woodway) 16:53
26. Dawson McDaniel (Stanwood) 16:54
27. Matthew Seyum (Meadowdale) 16:55
28. Will Thompson (Edmonds Woodway) 16:55
30. Krzystof Gutierrez (Stanwood) 17:01
32. Jack Fikkert (Stanwood) 17:04
33. Ethan Urquhart (Shorecrest) 17:06
34. Benjamin Wick (Shorecrest) 17:08
40. Barric Danielson (Stanwood) 17:34
41. Jayden Heighway (Shorecrest) 17:35
43. Jackson Marti (Meadowdale) 17:37
47. Noah Raupp (Shorewood) 17:41
51. Patrick Steier (Meadowdale) 17:47
52. Jadon Cairus (Stanwood) 17:48
58. Romeo Partida Del Rosario (Meadowdale) 17:56
65. Ian Hansen (Stanwood) 18:05
66. Omari Buchanan (Shorecrest) 18:08
69. Benjamin Goenen (Shorecrest) 18:13

Girls team scores:
1. Shorecrest 56
2. Shorewood 73
3. Stanwood 118
4. Mountlake Terrace 123
5. Snohomish 180
6. Edmonds-Woodway 187
7. Mount Vernon 199
8. Oak Harbor 223
9. Lynnwood 245
10. Meadowdale 253
11. Sedro Woolley 262
12. Marysville Getchell 294
13. Everett 296
14. Ferndale 325

Girls state qualifiers (top 28 individuals and seven runners from the top four teams):
1. Leila Stampanoni (Mount Vernon) 18:55
2. Harper Birgfeld (Shorecrest) 19:38
3. Violet Koslowsky (Shorewood) 19:40
4. Hanna Bruno (Shorewood) 19:40
5. Katie Manly (Ferndale) 19:43
6. Lucy Eichelberger (Shorewood) 20:06
7. Brooke Berry (Stanwood) 20:08
8. Sonita Chen (Mountlake Terrace) 20:10
9. Scout Lynass (Shorecrest) 20:10
10. Aliah Karl (Edmonds-Woodway) 20:19
11. Marley Maquiling (Meadowdale) 20:20
12. Kylee Powell (Stanwood) 20:24
13. Aria Wing (Sedro Woolley) 20:25
14. Rosaline Campbell (Shorecrest) 20:28
15. Addison Phillips (Shorecrest) 20:28
16. Riley Welch (Shorecrest) 20:29
17. Charley Weitkamp (Lynnwood) 20:30
18. Ashley Taylor (Snohomish) 20:36
19. Sadie Renick (Mountlake Terrace) 20:37
20. Lauren Hruschika (Stanwood) 20:38
21. Adele Wood (Oak Harbor) 20:41
22. Cassidy Halgren (Mount Vernon) 20:43
23. River Zanis (Meadowdale) 20:45
24. Phoebe Budell (Edmonds-Wooodway) 20:48
25. Delilah Cansetaro (Shorecrest) 20:49
26. Olivia Marc (Marysville Getchell) 20:53
27. Milda McCormick (Snohomish) 20:55
28. Ruby Kohler (Mountlake Terrace) 20:57
29. Maya Mirabueno (Shorewood) 21:12
30. Cymmantha Erickson (Mountlake Terrace) 21:14
31. Annika Crow (Shorewood) 21:15
33. Cleo Dalasta (Shorewood) 21:17
35. Vivienna Hakim (Shorecrest) 21:21
36. Ruby Smith (Stanwood) 21:27
38. Erin Woodman (Mountlake Terrace) 21:39
42. Lilah Becker (Shorewood) 21:45
43. Victoria Nichols (Stanwood) 21:47
45. Mira Olson (Mountlake Terrace) 21:51
46. Mackenzie Aasen (Stanwood) 21:52
50. Haruna DiPippo (Mountlake Terrace) 22:06
64. Langley Campbell (Stanwood) 23:05

Next meet: State Championship; Saturday, Nov. 9; Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco; girls 3A race at 1 p.m., boys 3A race at 2:30 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME