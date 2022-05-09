High school sports roundup for May 7, 2022

Baseball

District quarterfinals (double elimination)

Mountlake Terrace defeated Oak Harbor 10-3

Talan Zenk hit a grand slam home run and Cody Snow pitched a complete game as the Hawks advanced to the District semifinals.

Mountlake Terrace pitching:

Cody Snow: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting:

Talan Zenk: 1 for 2, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Adison Mattix: 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace next game: District semifinals (double elimination) vs. Edmonds-Woodway; Tuesday May 10; 4 p.m. at Funko Field

Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 9-2

Meadowdale pitching:

Broderick Bluhm: 4.2 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 BB, 3 K

Cooper Kim: 1.1 IP, 2 K, ER, BB, K

Tommy Brummitt: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:

John O’Connell: 3 for 3, BB, R, 4 RBI

Broderick Bluhm: 1 for 3, 2 BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB

Zaid Flynn: 1 for 4, BB, 2B, R

Nick Zardis: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, R, RBI, SB

Meadowdale next game: District semifinals (double elimination) vs. Lynnwood or Monroe; Tuesday May 10; 7 p.m. at Funko Field

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 9-0

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals (double elimination) vs. Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday May 10; 4 p.m. at Funko Field

Monroe at Lynnwood postponed due to weather

Game rescheduled for Monday May 9; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Soccer

District quarterfinals (double elimination)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 2-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Semifinals vs Shorecrest; Tuesday May 10; 8 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 4-0

Lynnwood next game: District Consolation Bracket game (loser out) vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 10; 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits