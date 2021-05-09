High school sports roundup for May 7, 2021

Baseball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 3-2
Winning Pitcher- Adison Mattix
Save- Ryan Cacatian
Junior pitcher Adison Mattix struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run over 5 1/3 innings as Mountlake Terrace ended their season with a 9-3 record
Mattix ended the season with a record of 4-1, 43 strikeouts and a 1.03 earned run average.
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Adison Mattix 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Ryan Cacatian 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 3 K
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Ryan Cacatian 1-3, 1 R, 2 SB
Robbie Baringer 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-3; Meadowdale 6-7
End Of Season
Lynnwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Winning Pitcher: Mason Lane
Highlights
Lynnwood Pitching:
Mason Lane 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Lynnwood Hitting:
Keenan Masters 1-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
Mason Lane 1-3, 1 R
Jace Hampson 1-4, 1 R
Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:
Maddox Stojkovic 4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Gibby Marshall-Inman 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:
Remy Heckman 1-2, 1 BB
Brenden Haverlock 2-3, 1 RBI
Maddox Stojkovic 2-3
Ryson Yabut 2-3
Records: Lynnwood 7-6; Edmonds-Woodway 9-4
End of Season
Softball
Mariner defeated Lynnwood 2-0
Winning Pitcher: Alexis Slater
Highlights
Mariner Pitching:
Alexis Slater 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K
Mariner Hitting:
Alexis Slater 2 H
Mackenzie Graham 1 RBI
Danika Molisani 1 RBI
Lynnwood Pitching:
Sydney Weitkamp 7 IP, 2 R, 10 K
Records: Mariner 8-5; Lynnwood 5-8
End of Season
Meadowdale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4
No details reported
Records: Meadowdale 8-5; Edmonds-Woodway 8-5
End of Season
— Compiled by Steve Willits
