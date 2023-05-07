High school sports roundup for May 5-6, 2023

Friday, May 5
Track and field
Edmonds School District Championships
at Edmonds Stadium
Boys Team Scores:
- Meadowdale 167
- Edmonds-Woodway 132
- Lynnwood 109
- Mountlake Terrace 103
Girls Team Scores:
- Edmonds-Woodway 179
- Meadowdale 139
- Lynnwood 108
- Mountlake Terrace 106
Click below for individual event results:
www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490664/results/all
Next meet: Wesco 3A South Championships; Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12 at Edmonds Stadium
Softball
Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace- postponed (rain)
Game rescheduled for Monday, May 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway at Cedarcrest- postponed (rain)
Game rescheduled for Wednesday, May 10; 4 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Baseball (District quarterfinals, non-elimination)
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 2-0
Senior pitcher Dylan Schlenger threw his sixth complete game shutout of the season as the second-seeded Warriors advanced to the district semifinals and are now one win away from qualifying for the state tournament after defeating the 10-seeded Spartans, 2-0. Schlenger improved to 9-0 overall on the season by throwing seven scoreless innings, allowing only five hits, three walks and five strikeouts. He was also two-for-three with a double at the plate while teammate Drew Warner drove in both of the game’s runs with a first-inning single. The Warriors will now move on and play sixth-seeded Ferndale in a district semifinals/winner to state game on Tuesday at Funko Field at 7:00 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Dylan Schlenger: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:
Drew Warner: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Dylan Schlenger: 2 for 3, 2B
Stanwood pitching highlights:
Matthew Brennan: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals vs Ferndale; Tuesday, May 9; 7 p.m. at Funko Field
Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 6-1
The ninth-seeded Hawks went on the road and defeated the top-seeded Panthers in the district quarterfinal round. Tyler Song threw 5.1 innings for Mountlake Terrace, allowing six hits, one run, one walk and seven strikeouts. The Hawks advance to the district semifinal/winner-to-state game on Tuesday against Shorewood at 4 p.m. at Funko Field.
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Tyler Song: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Talan Zenk: 2B, RBI, SB
Bede Breese: 2 RBI
Rominic Quiban: 2 R, SB
Snohomish highlights:
Brendan McKinley: 2 H, RBI, SB
Easton Leonard: 2 H
Mountlake Terrace next game: District semifinals vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Funko Field
Boys soccer (District quarterfinals, non-elimination)
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-0
The top-seeded Warriors defeated the ninth-seeded Royals to advance to the district semifinals/winner-to- state game against fourth-seeded Shorewood at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium. Lynnwood will look to keep its season alive in the consolation bracket at Monroe on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Ben Hanson 2
Victor Ibarra 2
Issac Pareno
Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Isaac Pareno, Richard Duncan and Alex Plumis
Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:
Gabriel Wilhelm
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 9; 8p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Lynnwood next game: Consolation bracket (loser out game) at Monroe; Tuesday, May 9; 7 p.m. at Monroe High School
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1
The 10th-seeded Hawks defeated the second-seeded Scots in penalty kicks to advance to the district semifinal/winner-to-state game on Tuesday against Mount Vernon at Shoreline Stadium at 6 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace game goal:
Ash Jeffers
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs District Semi Finals vs Mount Vernon; Tuesday May 9; 6:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Mount Vernon defeated Meadowdale 1-0
The sixth-seeded Mavericks dropped into the consolation bracket with a 1-0 loss to the third-seeded Bulldogs. The Mavericks will look to keep their season going against second-seeded Shorecrest on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.
Meadowdale next game: Consolation bracket (loser out game): vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.