High school sports roundup for May 5-6, 2023

Friday, May 5

Track and field

Edmonds School District Championships

at Edmonds Stadium

Boys Team Scores:

Meadowdale 167 Edmonds-Woodway 132 Lynnwood 109 Mountlake Terrace 103

Girls Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 179 Meadowdale 139 Lynnwood 108 Mountlake Terrace 106

Click below for individual event results:

www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/490664/results/all

Next meet: Wesco 3A South Championships; Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12 at Edmonds Stadium

Softball

Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace- postponed (rain)

Game rescheduled for Monday, May 8; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway at Cedarcrest- postponed (rain)

Game rescheduled for Wednesday, May 10; 4 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Baseball (District quarterfinals, non-elimination)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 2-0

Senior pitcher Dylan Schlenger threw his sixth complete game shutout of the season as the second-seeded Warriors advanced to the district semifinals and are now one win away from qualifying for the state tournament after defeating the 10-seeded Spartans, 2-0. Schlenger improved to 9-0 overall on the season by throwing seven scoreless innings, allowing only five hits, three walks and five strikeouts. He was also two-for-three with a double at the plate while teammate Drew Warner drove in both of the game’s runs with a first-inning single. The Warriors will now move on and play sixth-seeded Ferndale in a district semifinals/winner to state game on Tuesday at Funko Field at 7:00 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

Dylan Schlenger: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Drew Warner: 1 for 3, 2 RBI

Dylan Schlenger: 2 for 3, 2B

Stanwood pitching highlights:

Matthew Brennan: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals vs Ferndale; Tuesday, May 9; 7 p.m. at Funko Field

Mountlake Terrace defeated Snohomish 6-1

The ninth-seeded Hawks went on the road and defeated the top-seeded Panthers in the district quarterfinal round. Tyler Song threw 5.1 innings for Mountlake Terrace, allowing six hits, one run, one walk and seven strikeouts. The Hawks advance to the district semifinal/winner-to-state game on Tuesday against Shorewood at 4 p.m. at Funko Field.

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: 2B, RBI, SB

Bede Breese: 2 RBI

Rominic Quiban: 2 R, SB

Snohomish highlights:

Brendan McKinley: 2 H, RBI, SB

Easton Leonard: 2 H

Mountlake Terrace next game: District semifinals vs Shorewood; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Funko Field

Boys soccer (District quarterfinals, non-elimination)

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-0

The top-seeded Warriors defeated the ninth-seeded Royals to advance to the district semifinals/winner-to- state game against fourth-seeded Shorewood at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium. Lynnwood will look to keep its season alive in the consolation bracket at Monroe on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Ben Hanson 2

Victor Ibarra 2

Issac Pareno

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Isaac Pareno, Richard Duncan and Alex Plumis

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:

Gabriel Wilhelm

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District semifinals vs Shorewood; Tuesday May 9; 8p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Lynnwood next game: Consolation bracket (loser out game) at Monroe; Tuesday, May 9; 7 p.m. at Monroe High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 2-1

The 10th-seeded Hawks defeated the second-seeded Scots in penalty kicks to advance to the district semifinal/winner-to-state game on Tuesday against Mount Vernon at Shoreline Stadium at 6 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace game goal:

Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs District Semi Finals vs Mount Vernon; Tuesday May 9; 6:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Mount Vernon defeated Meadowdale 1-0

The sixth-seeded Mavericks dropped into the consolation bracket with a 1-0 loss to the third-seeded Bulldogs. The Mavericks will look to keep their season going against second-seeded Shorecrest on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium.

Meadowdale next game: Consolation bracket (loser out game): vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, May 9; 4 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

— Compiled by Steve Willits