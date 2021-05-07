High school sports roundup for May 5, 2021

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 9-5

Winning Pitcher: Jack Glover

Save: Ethan Dunn

Highlights

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Cody Snow 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 3K

Jack Glover 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Ethan Dunn 1 IP, 1 K, SV

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Ryan Cacatian 2-3, 3B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Caden Alley 2-3, 1 R, 2B, 3 RBI

Ethan Dunne 2-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB

Robbie Baringer 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-3; Meadowdale 6-6

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 5-3

Winning Pitcher: Tony Dickinson

Save: Remy Heckman

Gibby Marshall-Inman broke up a 3-3 tie by driving home Remy Heckman and Maddox Stojkovic with a bases loaded single in the top of the seventh inning as Edmonds-Woodway came from behind to defeat Lynnwood 5-3. The Warriors trailed Lynnwood 3-1 before scoring two runs in each of the final two innings. Tony Dickinson kept the Royals off the board by pitching a scoreless sixth inning. Remy Heckman picked up the save by retiring the side in the seventh.

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Jack Schlenger 5 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Tony Dickinson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Remy Heckman 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Remy Heckman 2-4, 2 R, 3 SB

Maddox Stojkovic 2-4, 1 R, 1 SB

Jacob Gabler 2-3, 2B,1 R, 1 RBI

Gibby Marshall-Inman 1-4, 2 RBI

Lynnwood Pitching:

Gavin Harrington 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Thomas McMahon 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Lynnwood Hitting:

Thomas McMahon 0-3, BB, 1 R, 1 SB

Kyle Higa 1-3, 2B

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-3; Lynnwood 6-6

Next game: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.

Softball

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 7-6

Highlights

Lynnwood Hitting:

Nyree Johnson 3-4

Payton Masters 3B

Malina Holden 2B

Hailey Johnson 2B

Grace DeSota 2B

Shorewood Hitting:

Gracie Long HR

Mia Battle 3-4, 2B

Cate Wheaton 2 H, 2B

Records: Lynnwood 5-7; Shorewood 9-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Friday May 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Winning Pitcher: Alexis Slater

Junior Alexis Slater pitched a no-hitter and struck out 15 as Mariner defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0.

Highlights

Mariner Pitching:

Alexis Slater 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 15 K

Mariner Hitting:

Alexis Slater 2 H

Sarah Angelos 2 H, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace Pitching:

Kyleigh Smith 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 5K

Mountlake Terrace Hitting:

Cameron Dunn 2 BB

Records: Mariner 7-5; Mountlake Terrace 3-9

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 6-1

Winning Pitcher: Annika Forseth

Highlights

Edmonds-Woodway Pitching:

Annika Forseth 7 IP, 1 R, 8 K

Edmonds-Woodway Hitting:

Annika Forseth 3 R

Reece Riggins 3-3, 1 R

Sofia Chamorro 1-2, 3 RBI

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 8-4; Cedarcrest 6-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Meadowdale ; Friday May 7; 4 p.m.

Boys Golf

Edmonds-Woodway/Meadowdale/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest/Shorewood

Jackson Golf Course, Seattle

Team Scores:

Shorewood 304

Mountlake Terrace 345

Edmonds-Woodway 387

Shorecrest 459

Individual Scores

1- Issey Tanimura (SW) 65

2- Ben Borgida (SW) 69

3- Ethan Dumo (MT) 78

4- Tysey Tanimura (SW) 83

5- Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 85

6- David Lin (SW) 87

7- Dominick Farley (EW) 88

8- Eric Gallagher (MT) 89

T9- Finley Hill (SW) 93

T9- Seraphim Treperinas (M) 93

Girls Golf

Edmonds-Woodway vs Mountlake Terrace

Nile Golf Course- 9 Holes

Team Scores:

Mountlake Terrace 227

Edmonds-Woodway 228

Individual Scores:

1- Allison Dumo (M) 43

T2- Allison Richards (EW) 55

T2- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 55

4- Abby Parker (M) 58

T5- Ava Doble (EW) 59

T5- Ali Serafini (EW) 58

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway tied Shorewood 0-0 (OT)

Edmonds-Woodway Goalkeeper Shutout: Gabe Wilhelm

Shorewood Goalkeeper Shutout: David Phillips

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-1-2; Shorewood 6-2-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: End of Season

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Gavin Dalziel

Shorecrest goal scorers:

– Beckham Davis

– Jack Hennessy

– Gavin Vanden Berg

– Ali Jahangirifar

Records: Shorecrest 9-0; Meadowdale 4-4-1

Meadowdale next game: End of season

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0

Goalkeeper Shutout: Weston Joyner

Kamiak Goal Scorers:

– Glenn Wabaluku

– Alex Hristov

– Charlie Soukup

– Aiden Drought

Records: Kamiak 8-2; Mountlake Terrace 0-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: End of season

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 5-1

Mariner Goal Scorers:

– Amadou Jadama 2 goals

– Muhammed Darboe

– Claudio Emanuel

– Emmanuel Rosas Campos

Lynnwood Goal Scorer:

– Santi Camacho

Records: Mariner 6-2-2; Lynnwood 1-8-1

Lynnwood next game: End of season

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 4-3

Singles:

Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Emily Lin (S) 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Brynn Morrison (S) 6-0, 7-6

Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Carryn Peterson (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles:

Emma Nelson/Emma Okumara (S) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-4, 6-1

Amanda Ly/Kayla Druxman (EW) defeated Hannah Alexander/Sofie Galley (S) 6-1, 6-4

Sophia Serwold/Kaylin Yang (S) defeated Natalie Colobong/ Luisa Cano (EW) 6-2, Retired

Edmonds-Woodway next match: End of season

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Singles:

Sidney Wright (M) defeated Megan Rudberg (S) 6-0, 6-0

Maya Nikolic (M) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-2, 6-2

Flora Cummings (S) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Cami Sikora (S) defeated Sarah Davis (M) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles:

Mimi Currah/MieWei Corcoran-Sipe (S) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-2, 6-3

Dacotah Poole/Megan Hicks (S) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) 6-3, 6-3

McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) defeated Eunice Banks/Sofia Morgun (S) 7-6, 6-2

Meadowdale next match: End of season

Mariner defeated Lynnwood 4-3

Singles:

Flora Kim (M) defeated Haley Davis (L) 6-1, 6-2

Nhi Pham (M) defeated Leanne Vu (L) 6-1, 6-3

Lana Pankovets (M) defeated Vivian Sou (L) 6-1, 6-0

Jasmine Nguyen (M) defeated Imogen French (L) 2-6, 7-6, 6-4

Doubles:

Anneza Barrias/Nikki Gossler (L) defeated Temi Sofowora/Kenan Yilma (M) 6-1, 6-2

Sydney Navarro/Cassidy Johnson (L) defeated Eileen Boivirui/Hannah Nguyen (M) 6-1, 6-1

Molly Blacker/Kokomi Mott (L) defeated Malina Rattinsithi/Ashley Mendoza (M) 6-2, 7-6

Lynnwood next match: End of season

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Chloe Lee (K) defeated Lexi Daly (M) 6-0, 6-0

Chaitna Deshmock (K) defeated Shalom Abi (M) 6-3, 6-4

Yuri Yang (K) defeated Kaziah Liu (M) 6-2, 6-1

Jinny Min (K) defeated Allison Reves-Davis (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

Annie Hoang/Lindsey Ho (M) defeated Diya Patel/Jennifer Han (K) 6-2, 6-3

Rachel Lee/Riley Beirne (K) defeated Kayla Primavera/ Vivian Tran (M) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

Makana McDonough/Zoha Fatima (K) defeated Hannah Paul/Phoebe Armentrout (M) 6-2, 6-7, 8-6

— Compiled by Steve Willits