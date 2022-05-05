High school sports roundup for May 4, 2022

Boys Golf
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 143-185
at Nile Park Golf Course; Par 33
Top Five Finishers:
1. Ben Borgida (SW) 31
2. Issey Tanimura (SW) 34
3. Tysey Tanimura (SW) 37
T4. Jaxon Dubiel (MT) 41
T4. Seraphin Treperinas (MT) 41
Mountlake Terrace next tournament: 3A District 1 Boys Golf Championship; Monday May 16; 11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorecrest
At Nile Golf Course: Par 34
Team Scores:
Shorecrest 206
Edmonds-Woodway 234
Mountlake Terrace 236
Top 5 Finishers:
1. Alison Dumo (MT) 48
2. Piper Randall (S) 49
3. Jordan Tikalsky (S) 50
4. Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 53
5. Zoya Hill-Sargizi (S) 54
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Cedarcrest and Meadowdale; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course, Carnation
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday May 5; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course
Girls Tennis
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 6-1
Singles:
Bella Villarreal (AM) defeated Hannah Douglas (L) 6-0, 6-0
Meiweya Amazona (AM) defeated Odgerel Altangerel (L) 6-0, 6-1
Hannah Humphrey (AM) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-2, 6-4
Shan Camarillo (AM) defeated Caitlin Weeks (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Grace Longoriao/Natalie Grannum (AM) defeated Semhal Beyere/Kalyani Blackwell (L) 6-0, 6-2
Kari Lone/Lani Evans (AM) defeated Carolina Serna-Badillo/Cecilia Camacho (L) 6-1, 6-2
Vy Bui/Lia Addieu (L) defeated Allie Williams/Lexi Gliszczynska (AM) 7-5, 6-2
Lynnwood next match: 3A District 1 Tournament; Date and location to be determined
