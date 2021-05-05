High school sports roundup for May 4, 2021

Softball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorecrest 1-0
Winning Pitcher: Kyleigh Smith
Highlights
Mountlake Terrace Pitching:
Kyleigh Smith 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 9K
Mountlake Terrace Hitting:
Kaylee Mitchell 1-3, 1 RBI
Shorecrest Pitching:
Sydney Telling 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K
Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-8; Shorecrest 4-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Mariner; Wednesday May 5; 6 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 7-4
Winning Pitcher: Sydney Weitkamp
Highlights
Lynnwood Pitching:
Sydney Weitkamp 7 IP, 7 K
Lynnwood Hitting:
Sydney Weitkamp 2B, 3B, 2 RBI
Hailey Johnson 3-4, 2 RBI
Nyree Johnson 3-3, 2B
Cedarcrest Hitting:
Allyson Smith 3-3, 2B, 3B
Records: Lynnwood 4-7; Cedarcrest 6-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 6 p.m. at Meridan Park
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 5-4
Highlights
Shorewood Hitting:
Gracie Long 2-3, walk off sacrifice fly RBI
Riley Wheaton 2B, 3B
Meadowdale Hitting:
Sophia Ward 3-4, 3B
Taylor Eskew 2 2B
Records: Shorewood 9-2; Meadowdale 6-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Thursday May 6; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Girls Tennis
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 4-3
Singles:
Natalie Paulson (EW) defeated Megan Rudberg (S) 6-1, 6-0
Paige Oliver (EW) defeated Claire Mitchell (S) 6-0, 6-0
Flora Cummings (S) defeated Isis Liaw (EW) 7-5, 6-2
Cami Sikora (S) defeated Maia Ali (EW) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
Doubles:
Mimi Currah/MieWei Corcoran-Sipe (S) defeated Maggie McGinness/Kristina Tran (EW) 6-2, 5-7, 8-6
Amanda Ly/Kayla Druxman (EW) defeated Dacotah Poole/Megan Hicks (S) 7-6, 6-1
Natalie Colobong/ Luisa Cano (EW) defeated Eunice Banks/Sofia Morgun (S) 6-0, 6-0
Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 7-0
Singles:
Chloe Lee (K) defeated Anneza Barrias (L) 6-0, 6-0
Chaitna Deshmock (K) defeated Nikki Gossler (L) 6-0, 6-2
Yuri Yang (K) defeated Cassidy Johnson (L) 6-4, 6-1
Jinny Min (K) defeated Kokomi Mott (L) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Diya Patel/Jennifer Han (K) defeated Haley Davis/Leanne Vu (L) 6-1, 6-3
Rachel Lee/Riley Beirne (K) defeated Imogen French/ Vivian Sou (L) 6-1, 6-3
Makana McDonough/Zoha Fatima (K) defeated Molly Blacker/ Sydney Navarro (L) 7-5, 6-2
Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner; Wednesday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 6-1
Singles:
Sidney Wright (M) defeated Emily Lin (S) 7-5, 6-0
Brynn Morrison (S) defeated Maya Nikolic (M) 6-3, 6-3
Lindsay Rand (S) defeated Sabrina Reonal (M) 6-2, 6-0
Karryn Peterson (S) defeated Sarah Davis (M) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
Emma Nelson/Emma Okumara (S) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (M) 6-1, 6-3
Hannah Alexander/Sofie Galley (S) defeated Rachel Lee/Isabella Marossa (M) 6-2, 6-2
Sophia Stahlei/Sophia Serwold (S) defeated McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (M) 6-0, 6-0
Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday May 5; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreview Park
Baseball
Cedarcrest defeated Lynnwood 12-6
Highlights
Lynnwood Hitting:
Mason Lane 1-4, 2B, 1 RBI
Thomas McMahon 1-3, 2B
Jace Hampson 2-4, 2 RBI, 1 SB
Keenan Masters 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 SB
Gavin Harrington 2-3
Kyla Higa 1-2, 2B
Records: Cedarcrest 4-7; Lynnwood 6-5
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday May 5; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Golf
Edmonds-Woodway/Lynnwood/Shorecrest
Lynnwood Golf Course
Team Scores
Shorecrest 206
Edmonds-Woodway 225
Lynnwood DNQ
Individual Scores
1- Susanna Lee (L) 46
2- Hazel Beatty-Witt (S) 47
3- Jordan Tikalsky (S) 50
4- Courtney Sadoski (EW) 51
5- Annabelle Broweleit (S) 54
6- Olivia Smith (S) 55
7- Ali Serafini (EW) 57
8- Ava Doble (EW) 58
T9- Anna Berge (EW) 59
T9- Piper Randall (S) 59
Edmonds-Woodway Next Match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday May 5; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course
— Compiled by Steve Willits
